Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Local Firefights Bring the Gift of Giving to Island City Kids
ISLAND CITY – Firefighters go above and beyond to keep the community safe. As firefighter for the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District (LGRFPD) Anthony Swales said, however, “usually people aren’t calling the fire department when they’re having a good day.” For the Holiday Season, however, the LGRFPD firefighters went out of their way to make sure ten Island City kids, and their families, had the best day ever during Shop with a Firefighter.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Police Department Welcomes Back Officer Emily Oller
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker City Police Department) The Baker City Police Department is welcoming back a member of their team, Recent graduate from the Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) Police Academy in Salem, Emily Oller. Officer Oller graduated on Friday, December 9 and is currently completing her field training with another Baker City Officer. In a social media post from December 15, the baker City Police Department StateD, “Congratulations Emily on a job well done. We’re very excited to have you home!”
Pendleton skyline to lose historic piece as flour mill demolition begins
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Flour Mill has started demolition as of this week. This landmark piece in town is starting to come down after burning since August. People are reminded of the flour mill fire whenever they see smoke still burning up through the vacated building, or the ash that’s stuck to businesses, houses and signs nearby. “I’m the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man rescued from residential structure fire
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters rescued a man early Saturday morning from a residential structure fire on the 900 block of West Chestnut Street. Medics transported the man to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for further care. No further details on the man’s condition or injuries were released. The...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
wallawallawa.gov
WWPD: Do you recognize this person or pickup?
Walla Walla police are asking the community for assistance in identifying an individual who was involved in an intrusion at the Water Treatment Plant, 581 Mill Creek Road, around 8:20-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Please see the images below. The individual appeared to be driving a blue Ford pickup...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Police Department Locate Stolen Property and Methamphetamine
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) On November 18th, 2022, the Baker City Police Department took a report involving the theft of a set of 5 X 6 Bull elk skull and horns that were stolen out of the victim’s front yard in Baker City, Oregon. The victim had been working on cleaning the horns and skull for the purpose of displaying them in a European Mount. The Baker City Herald ran an article dated November 20th, 2022, on the theft. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation also did a story. Friends of the victim put up a reward for information leading to the recovery of the skull and horns.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Conducted Seven Investigations in Four Months
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) Within the last four months, the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team (BCNET) has concluded multiple narcotic investigations. The investigations all stemmed from Baker City and were initiated by BCNET. On September 26th, 2022, detectives executed a search warrant at...
Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend
I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
Comments / 0