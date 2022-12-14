It’s hard to imagine now, given the sterilization and utter lack of character along the campus strip of High Street, but during a particular epoch – let’s say 1985 to 1995 – that stretch was always a hedonistic thrall of students. It was a scene so congested that the cops would install a thick steel wire about waist-high to prevent inebriated coeds from spilling into traffic. There were countless dance clubs, record stores, head shops, beer bucket dive bars, and, above all else, live music from local bands emanating from every other venue. And there was one band, the Royal Crescent Mob, who truly embraced and exemplified that playful, party culture. It wasn’t a rarity for them to marquee a sold-out show at the Newport.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO