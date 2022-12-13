Read full article on original website
msmc.edu
Mount receives $325,000 grant from Cabrini Foundation for Desmond Center
A rendering of what the completed Guzman Hall will look like when the Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness moves in next semester. Mount Saint Mary College has received a grant for $325,000 from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, to be used for the growth of the Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness.
msmc.edu
Desmond Center’s Wellness Day promotes local health
Mount Saint Mary College’s Desmond Center for Community Engagement and Wellness recently made the holidays a little healthier for local residents. The center’s Winter Wellness Day, a free event hosted on-campus, offered the community Zumba classes, acupressure, pet therapy, juice samples, free COVID-19 tests, and more. Thanks to Orange County Department of Health nurses on-site, participants could even receive a free COVID-19 booster shot.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BOCES CEO to retire
GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES Chief Operating Officer William Hecht is retiring in a matter of days. The announcement that his last day will be December 31, his wife’s birthday, was made on Wednesday. Hecht, who has been in education for 40 years, had led BOCES for the last...
'Critically-Needed': New Nursery School To Open In Westchester County
A Westchester County YMCA has announced a new nursery school that is planned to open next year.The new school, which will serve children and toddlers aged 18 months to 5 years, will open in mid-January 2023 in Mamaroneck at the St. John's Lutheran Church at 122 Fenimore Rd., according to Rye Y…
Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True
Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of New City Elementary School
Clarkstown police tell News 12 that someone called New City Elementary School this morning and said a bomb was going to go off.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Home health aides call for higher wages
NEWBURGH – They gathered at Independent Living, Inc. in the City of Newburgh on Wednesday seeking higher pay for health homecare workers to stem the shortage of these needed personnel. Advocate Lolli Edinger said people in need are not being cared for as a result. “The pay is too...
New Update: Hudson Valley Elementary School Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
This story has been updated.A Hudson Valley elementary school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 15 at New City Elementary School in New City.According to Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, school staff told police that a caller …
msmc.edu
Therapy dogs give Mount students a chance to ‘paws’ and relax
For Mount Saint Mary College students taking their finals this week, a group of therapy dogs provided a stress-busting break on Wednesday, December 14. These precious pups were sweeter than Christmas candy for the Mount community. Research has indicated that watching, petting, or talking to an animal can lower blood pressure and heart rate.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
State’s newest casino set to open in Newburgh
New Yorkers will soon have a new place to strike it rich. The state's newest casino, Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV), is slated to open on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 a.m.
2 new Hudson Valley K-9s graduate from police training
Pietro and Hudson had their graduation after completing a 17-week course at the Yonkers Police Department.
New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus
Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
Highly Anticipated Adams Orange County, NY Location One Step Closer To Opening
One of the Hudson Valley's most loved grocery stores and farms will be expanding. Loyal customers are excited about their newest location. Adams Fairacre Farms Will Soon Have Their 5th Location Up And Running To The Public. Adams Has a Fascinating Story to Tell. "In 1919, Ralph and Mary Adams...
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
rcbizjournal.com
Ugell Juggles Justice Robes With Overalls On Farm Leased For Cannabis Cultivation
Green Justice Produces Bumper Crop In First Year But Waits On New York Regs To Give More Latitude To Growers. Scott Ugell, a veteran lawyer and town justice for the Town of Clarkstown, and a village attorney for Blooming Grove in Orange County, has spent decades in robes and in courtrooms adjudicating justice.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
hudsonvalleyone.com
In latest hire, New Paltz Central School District keeps it local
In conducting their search for the new deputy superintendent, the New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education kept it local, with district resident Linda Oehler-Marx making the cut. Oehler-Marx was appointed during a meeting of the School Board held on Wednesday, December 7 and will begin her new...
Governor Hochul Signs ‘Space Heater Safety legislation’ 1 year after deadly Bronx fire
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to require electric space heaters to have thermostats, and automatic shut-offs, and be certified by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. This measure comes almost a year after the tragic fire in […]
