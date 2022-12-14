ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Voices of Reason presents 'The Gift of Christmas'

By By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

HIBBING—A newly completed instrument is set to make its debut at a holiday concert featuring the vocal group of Voices of Reason—an 18th Century Harpsichord.

It will be featured as part of a free choral performance, “The Gift of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.

There is no admission charge. A free-will offering will be accepted to help offset costs associated with the program.

“When I first initiated this group I really wanted to have families come in attendance,” Voices of Reason Director Roy Berg said. “I didn’t ever want cost of admission to enter in.”

Berg said Voices of Reason promotes choral music and calls singers together to develop their skills, and they perform music that most groups in the area are not doing, and are filling a void.

Voices of Reason is now in its 15th season and it involves individuals from across the Range that are hand picked by Berg.

“When someone moves away or retires from the group, I go out and find somebody who would really be a valuable part of the group,” Berg said. “Right now we’re at 19 and we’ve been as high as 24—I would like to be there, but we don’t always have the right singers available.”

“You really need a homogenous group of people, because we’re small,” Berg added. “I ask a lot of the singers and they really have to have each other’s back.”

Another challenge is there are primary more female singers than male singers, he noted.

There has been a lot of excitement building up from people wanting to experience music from a harpsichord that has been Berg’s labor of love for the past two and a half years. The concert size harpsichord is an 18th Century instrument fashioned after harpsichords made by famed harpsichord builder Pacscal Taskin, reproduced by Frank Hubbard of Waltham, Mass., and contains two manuals and spans a length of 7 feet, 7 and 3/4 inches wide and a width of 3 feet, 1 3/4 inches, and weighing 390 pounds, as described by Berg.

“More than 100 people have been responding,” Berg said of the public reaction to online posts of the instrument he’s built for his wife, Nadine. “I didn’t expect that much attention. Some didn’t know what it was, but they knew I was working on this crazy project.”

A piano tuner and technician by trade, Roy said he acquired the harpsichord kit from the family of a man who had purchased the kit years earlier but never had time to complete it. The kit was kept in an outdoor storage building with its boxes open and labels missing off its pieces, he said.

He brought the kit back to his workshop to try and determine if everything was there.

“I had to guess because there were so many parts—I couldn’t count all of them,” Roy said. “Many labels fallen off the pieces and I had to identify them just by their dimension. The parts list is well over 200 pages, so there was a lot to try and figure out.”

Roy eventually made an offer on the kit, while aware he could run into some serious problems while attempting to complete it.

“Most of it was raw lumber and it wasn’t like a model airplane where it all snaps together,” he explained. “You have to tuck, trim and shape all of the parts.”

The base of the harpsichord resembled a canoe once it was put together, Roy said.

While allowing the foundation to dry and cure, he said he worked on assembling other pieces.

“Once the whole case is built, there are many other decisions to make—almost like remodeling a house—colors, and the design you want,” Roy said.

A special thing about this harpsichord is that it has two keyboards or manuals and three times the number of strings of the small one owned by Nadine, Roy explained.

“One of my wife’s students came in thought it was an organ because it had more than one keyboard,” he said.

The two keyboards of the larger instrument project much better and it has a bigger bass than the smaller harpsichord, he said.

Another point he mentioned is that the keys on the harpsichord are dark ebony keys and the black keys have white on top of them, with black keys and white sharps—kind of the reverse colors of one expects to see on a piano.

The harpsichord is an instrument from the Baroque Period of music, which spanned 1600 to 1750.

“The first section is all Baroque music,” Roy said.

The concert opens with a prelude “Noel” by Jean-Jacque Beauvarlet-Charpentier (1734-1794) with Nadine accompanying on the harpsichord. Four composers prominent in the Baroque Period are featured in the concert: Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), Dietrich Buxtehude (1639-1707), Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) and George Frideric Handel (1685-1759).

Other accompanists for the program are: Lanae Ronchetti on the harpsichord and piano, Sheila Wilcox and Julie Jordan accompany on violin, Beth Getman on viola, and Byron Klimek on cello.

The second portion of the concert includes a variety of holiday music, concluding with “Do You Hear What I Hear?” by Noel Regney (1922-2022) and Gloria Shayne (1923-2008), arrangement by Harry Simeone (1911-2005).

