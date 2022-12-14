ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal

The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Yardbarker

Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Yardbarker

The Yankees stole Carlos Rodon in free agency on his new contract

Since free agency started for the New York Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have committed $573.5 million in future salaries. Aaron Judge is taking up $360 million, Carlos Rodon is on a fresh $162 million deal, Anthony Rizzo landed a $40 million extension, and reliever Tommy Kahnle is at $11.5 million.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Latest Free Agency Signing

The Yankees bolstered their starting rotation on Thursday night, signing All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $166 million deal. Rodon had a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA this past season. He pitched a career-high 178 innings over 31 starts. By signing Rodon, the Yankees strengthened a starting rotation...
Yardbarker

It appears to be a two-team race for free-agent SS Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations. Over the last two weeks, the MLB hot stove wheeling and dealing have been overdrive. Several players have earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.
Yardbarker

Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Seeking Short-Term Deal in Free Agency

Michael Conforto is still looking for a home. His agent, Scott Boras, was at Citi Field on Thursday for Brandon Nimmo's press conference and spoke to reporters afterward about Conforto. “Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing normally again, back to full health, hitting great and we’re talking...
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez: Jacob deGrom would still be with Mets if healthy

New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez believes Jacob deGrom would still be with the Queens club had the ace remained healthy the past couple of years. "I think his legacy will be, 'Doggone-it, I wish we could have had him healthy,'" Hernandez said of deGrom during SNY's "Mets Hot Stove" (h/t Colin Martin). "If he was healthy, he'd still be, I believe, in a Met uniform. He was just a phenomenal pitcher with the Cy Youngs, he pitched great in the postseason. It's just hard to remember because he's missed so much time of late. And for him to come back last year when he missed pretty much the year before, it's just hard, you kind of forget, you lose your memory.
Yardbarker

Yankees miss out on top left field free agent

The Yankees made a significant splash with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, signing him to a six-year, $162 million deal. However, they are still looking to plug the vacant left field spot. The Yankees currently have Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera, who could play the position if need be, but they would prefer a more consistent offensive threat. That player won’t be Andrew Benintendi.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Yardbarker

The Yankees have an outfielder primed for stardom

When the New York Yankees traded for outfielder Harrison Bader, he was still in a walking boot after suffering a plantar fasciitis injury. At 28 years old, Bader had struggled to maintain consistency with the St. Louis Cardinals over the first five years of his career, but the Yankees might be able to unlock a star player in 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Yardbarker

Yankees sign frisbee-throwing relief pitcher to new contract

Having lost several bullpen arms this off-season, the New York Yankees still need to allocate a bit of attention toward bolstering that specific unit. Adding Carlos Rodon to the starting rotation undoubtedly gives them one of the best in baseball, but simply signing Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal isn’t enough to smooth over their bullpen losses.
Yardbarker

Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal

The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.

