Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen arrives in Boston to cold reception
BOSTON — The news conference with new Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was just about finished when, off to the side, 4-year-old Kyrian Jansen spoke up: “I have a question.”. He was handed a microphone. He hesitated. Finally, he said: “Go Boston.”. Jansen’s son is one of...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
The Yankees stole Carlos Rodon in free agency on his new contract
Since free agency started for the New York Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have committed $573.5 million in future salaries. Aaron Judge is taking up $360 million, Carlos Rodon is on a fresh $162 million deal, Anthony Rizzo landed a $40 million extension, and reliever Tommy Kahnle is at $11.5 million.
MLB World Reacts To Yankees Latest Free Agency Signing
The Yankees bolstered their starting rotation on Thursday night, signing All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $166 million deal. Rodon had a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA this past season. He pitched a career-high 178 innings over 31 starts. By signing Rodon, the Yankees strengthened a starting rotation...
It appears to be a two-team race for free-agent SS Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations. Over the last two weeks, the MLB hot stove wheeling and dealing have been overdrive. Several players have earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.
Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Seeking Short-Term Deal in Free Agency
Michael Conforto is still looking for a home. His agent, Scott Boras, was at Citi Field on Thursday for Brandon Nimmo's press conference and spoke to reporters afterward about Conforto. “Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing normally again, back to full health, hitting great and we’re talking...
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Keith Hernandez: Jacob deGrom would still be with Mets if healthy
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez believes Jacob deGrom would still be with the Queens club had the ace remained healthy the past couple of years. "I think his legacy will be, 'Doggone-it, I wish we could have had him healthy,'" Hernandez said of deGrom during SNY's "Mets Hot Stove" (h/t Colin Martin). "If he was healthy, he'd still be, I believe, in a Met uniform. He was just a phenomenal pitcher with the Cy Youngs, he pitched great in the postseason. It's just hard to remember because he's missed so much time of late. And for him to come back last year when he missed pretty much the year before, it's just hard, you kind of forget, you lose your memory.
Yankees miss out on top left field free agent
The Yankees made a significant splash with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, signing him to a six-year, $162 million deal. However, they are still looking to plug the vacant left field spot. The Yankees currently have Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera, who could play the position if need be, but they would prefer a more consistent offensive threat. That player won’t be Andrew Benintendi.
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
The Yankees have an outfielder primed for stardom
When the New York Yankees traded for outfielder Harrison Bader, he was still in a walking boot after suffering a plantar fasciitis injury. At 28 years old, Bader had struggled to maintain consistency with the St. Louis Cardinals over the first five years of his career, but the Yankees might be able to unlock a star player in 2023.
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where
Yankees sign frisbee-throwing relief pitcher to new contract
Having lost several bullpen arms this off-season, the New York Yankees still need to allocate a bit of attention toward bolstering that specific unit. Adding Carlos Rodon to the starting rotation undoubtedly gives them one of the best in baseball, but simply signing Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal isn’t enough to smooth over their bullpen losses.
Scott Boras has new Nickname for New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen
On top of the baseball world. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has increased his team's luxury tax payroll to the highest mark in baseball history at $350 million this offseason. Super agent Scott Boras has enjoyed watching Cohen's spending spree, and has also been a part of it as...
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
