New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez believes Jacob deGrom would still be with the Queens club had the ace remained healthy the past couple of years. "I think his legacy will be, 'Doggone-it, I wish we could have had him healthy,'" Hernandez said of deGrom during SNY's "Mets Hot Stove" (h/t Colin Martin). "If he was healthy, he'd still be, I believe, in a Met uniform. He was just a phenomenal pitcher with the Cy Youngs, he pitched great in the postseason. It's just hard to remember because he's missed so much time of late. And for him to come back last year when he missed pretty much the year before, it's just hard, you kind of forget, you lose your memory.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO