ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. considers joint custody for pets in divorce cases

By Paige Hopkins
Axios DC
Axios DC
 3 days ago

Most of us think of our pets as family, and a new bill being considered by the D.C. Council acknowledges that fact, the Washington Post reports .

What’s happening: Judges currently consider animals as property when divvying up assets in a divorce. If passed, the new law would treat them more like kids, considering their welfare and best interests. Joint custody would even be an option.

Zoom out: Similar laws already exist in Alaska, California, and Illinois.

Why it matters: The spouse who bought the pet or financially cared for the animal would no longer automatically be the favorite to keep it after a split.

  • The bill would also ban the retail sale of animals that aren’t rescues – an effort to combat puppy mills. It would ban dog fighting equipment and cat declawing, too.

What’s next: The bill is up for a final vote on Dec. 20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios DC

D.C. companies are throwing six-figure holiday parties again

After two years of abstinence, D.C.’s top employers are hosting holiday celebrations again and shelling out for interactive experiences.Why it matters: Washington is a cutthroat talent market. Despite broader shakiness in the economy, bosses in a position to do so are eager to keep up morale this year and make sure their people feel appreciated.   What’s happening: Politico took over at Union Station. PWC partied at the American History Museum. Ron and Sara Bonjean, hosts of one of Washington’s most legendary holiday house parties (it usually features a D-list celeb like Flavor Flav or Tori Spelling), put their personal bash on pause...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

Price hikes and service fees on the way as I82 takes hold in D.C.

Nearly a month after D.C. voters approved a ballot measure upending how tipped workers are paid, employers are grappling with how they'll adapt.Why it matters: Initiative 82, which goes into effect early next year, is pushing some restaurant owners to consider adding service fees, which would mean an increase in your bill is coming.Catch up quick: Under I-82, employers of tipped workers will have to pay employees D.C.'s full minimum wage (currently $16.10 per hour) by 2027 regardless of how much workers make in tips.In early 2023, the required minimum pay will rise from $5.05 to $6 and will increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

Axios DC

Washington, DC
196
Followers
171
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios DC, anchored by Chelsea Cirruzzo, Cuneyt Dil and Paige Hopkins, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/dc

Comments / 0

Community Policy