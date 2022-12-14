Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
About 10 years later, opinions still divided on efficacy of West Virginia graduated sanctions
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s been nearly 10 years since West Virginia lawmakers passed a law basically giving convicted felons on probation and home incarceration two extra chances to avoid incarceration in a state prison. After all that time, opinions on the law remain divided.
WVNews
Christmas season a success so far for North Central West Virginia businesses
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The holiday shopping season has been a good one for business owners and shoppers alike. Businesses have overall seen strong sales thus far, particularly following a busy Black Friday and a robust Small Business Saturday.
WVNews
It's time to get it right
The much-maligned West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is heading in a new direction. But it remains uncertain whether that direction will be as one agency or two, or exactly how it may be reorganized. What’s certain is that DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch is out, effective Dec. 31,...
WVNews
Iowa 106, SE Missouri 75
SE MISSOURI (5-7) Clark 5-8 0-0 11, Larson 1-6 2-2 5, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Russell 5-14 0-0 12, Smart 2-8 3-3 8, Branson 1-7 0-0 3, Harris 8-13 1-1 19, Earley 5-7 0-0 10, Hanback 0-0 1-2 1, Eursher 0-2 0-0 0, Gowins 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 7-8 75.
WVNews
Montana St. 144, Northwest Indian 59
NORTHWEST INDIAN (0-2) Bobb 0-4 0-0 0, Lane 9-21 10-10 28, Mora 0-2 0-0 0, Rodriguez 4-14 7-8 16, Rogers 3-8 0-0 7, Toby 0-4 0-1 0, Woodward 2-3 0-0 4, Rockwell 1-2 0-0 2, Carlos 1-2 0-0 2, G.Britton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 17-19 59.
Comments / 0