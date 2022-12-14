ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

First Street rink is ready to open

By By Staff Report
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm is preparing to open the outdoor skating rink and warming, located at the park on Southwest First Street.

City Parks and Recreation Director Bridget Marusca said this is the second winter for the warming shack that was built to replace the old shack that had fallen into disrepair.

Provided weather conditions cooperate the shack will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., from Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30.

Starting Jan. 2 the shack will have a consistent schedule of 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The shack is closed on holidays. This schedule is subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy