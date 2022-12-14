First Street rink is ready to open

CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm is preparing to open the outdoor skating rink and warming, located at the park on Southwest First Street.

City Parks and Recreation Director Bridget Marusca said this is the second winter for the warming shack that was built to replace the old shack that had fallen into disrepair.

Provided weather conditions cooperate the shack will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., from Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30.

Starting Jan. 2 the shack will have a consistent schedule of 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The shack is closed on holidays. This schedule is subject to change.