Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks tumbled in the U.S. and Europe as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to risk a recession to bring inflation under control. The S&P 500 fell 2.5% Thursday, erasing its gains from early in the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Russia releases video of nuclear-capable ICBM being loaded into silo, following reports that US is preparing to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Russia said its video showed a "Yars"intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a silo launcher.
Detroit News
US blacklists more Chinese tech companies, escalating trade fight
The US government is blacklisting Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. and dozens of other Chinese tech companies, ratcheting up a trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies. The Department of Commerce is placing the companies on the so-called entity list, meaning that anyone...
Detroit News
Analysis: Joe Manchin meant to make electric car tax credits hard to get
Sen. Joe Manchin hasn’t minced words about where he stands on tax credits for electric vehicles. Throwing thousands of dollars at consumers was “ludicrous,” he said, when car buyers already were on waiting lists to purchase them, and not enough were being manufactured in America. The West...
Detroit News
Ford, China’s CATL mull workaround for new battery plant in Michigan
Ford Motor Co. and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. are considering building a battery manufacturing plant in Michigan in a complex arrangement designed to reap new tax benefits without running afoul of U.S.-China political sensitivities. The state has emerged along with Virginia as a potential home of the...
Comments / 0