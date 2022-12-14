Winter season has begun at Redhead

CHISHOLM—The winter season has begun for fat tire biking and snowshoeing the Redhead Mountain Bike Park at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board was used to cover the cost of constructing the trail that is now owned and operated by the city. IRRRB, Minnesota Discovery Center and IROC remain partners with the city on this venture. MDC serves as the trailhead for the facility.

The Redhead trail is built on the side of an abandoned mine pit near MDC and consists of more than 25 miles of single track mountain bike trails in the summer months. During the winter only a portion of the trails are open and they are strictly for snowshoeing and fat tire biking.

“Activities such as hiking and dog walking are prohibited in the winter because they can damage the groomed trails,” MDC Marketing Coordinator Jordan Metsa said last week.

When it rains or snows, if the ground is not frozen, the single-track trails at Redhead are closed until trail conditions dry up.

Due to demand, MDC has expanded the number of snowshoes available for rent, according to Metsa.

“Anybody at any level, youth or adult, senior citizen can come out and enjoy this beautiful public park,” Metsa said.

MDC is planning some organized snowshoe outings for this winter and is still working out the details.

Metsa recommends anyone who is starting out or who has never snowshoed at Redhead before to use poles to help navigate the inclines along the trail.

Bike tires must be at least 3.7 inches wide to be used on the trail during the winter months.

Volunteers with the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC), a non-profit organization that promotes cycling, grooms the trails at Redhead year-round. The trails are generally groomed in the evening after a snowfall ends.

Riders are asked to stay off freshly groomed trails for 12 to 24 hours after they have been groomed to allow surface conditions to be ideal for biking again.

IROC is also encouraging riders to monitor their tire pressure, and if they are leaving ruts to lower their pressure, and if needed to leave for the day to prevent damage to the trail.

Metsa said riders are encouraged to check the weather and the Redhead Mountain Bike Park social media page for park announcements and weather-related updates.

A map of winter trails, rules, upcoming events, and information on snowshoe rentals is available on the MDC website at www.minnesotadiscoverycenter.com or on the Redhead Facebook page. Snowshoe rentals are by the day and can be used off-site but must be returned to MDC at the end of the day at the drop box that is located near the winter entrance.