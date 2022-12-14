Holiday fun in Balkan

Related
wymt.com
‘Shop with a Cop’ events continue across the mountains this week
(WYMT) - Two more police departments held their annual Shop with a Cop events earlier this week. On Thursday, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department held theirs at the Williamsburg Walmart. Nearly 150 kids were able to take part in the event. Volunteers from several organizations, including the sheriff’s office...
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
z93country.com
Confidence Grows in Major Winter Blast Just before Christmas
The National Weather Service at Jackson says much below normal temperatures are strongly favored between December 21st and 27th across eastern Kentucky. Confidence is increasing for a frigid air mass to drop south from the Arctic in the days leading up to Christmas. The potential exists for temperatures nearing or dropping below 0 degrees with bitter sub-zero wind chills. There will be a chance for some precipitation around Thursday of next week, what type and how much will be determined as the system gets closer.
wvlt.tv
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
wymt.com
Several law enforcement organizations team up for ‘Operation Joy’ food distribution
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies from three different counties teamed up with criminal justice students to make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for some families in need. On Wednesday, the students from Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County met at the Corbin Area Technology Center to host...
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
wtloam.com
Traffic Pattern Changes at KY 461 and Coin Road/Pin Oak Drive Intersection in Pulaski County
SOMERSET, Ky. (Dec. 14, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that significant traffic pattern changes will take place Friday, Dec. 16, at the intersection of KY 461 and Coin Road/Pin Oak Drive in Pulaski County as part of a transformative project to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion and support economic development.
wbontv.com
Paint Lick man dies in double fatality on Hal Rogers Parkway
Kentucky State Police, London Post# 11 was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 7:31 PM Thursday night, of a two-vehicle injury accident at mile marker 27 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County. The collision resulted in two fatalities. The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 International Commercial Motor...
wymt.com
London man arrested following bulldozer chase
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man faces several charges after he led police on a chase with a bulldozer. Thursday morning, police tried to serve three felony warrants on Casey Reed. When officers arrived, they found Reed, 40, pushing dirt on a bulldozer in his backyard. Police said...
wymt.com
Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County. Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.
wymt.com
Police: Two dead in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
k105.com
Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee
Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
17-year-old boy reported missing in Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy.
wymt.com
Several apartments heavily damaged following early morning fire in Middlesboro
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Three families are looking for a place to live after an early morning fire forced them from their homes. Officials with the Middlesboro Fire Department tell WYMT they were called to the Queensbury Apartment complex just before 4 a.m. Friday. Crews fought the fire for several...
Human remains found in Tennessee identified as Kentucky woman
On Dec. 4, police received a tip of possible human remains in a wooded area in Cleveland, Tennessee. Those remains have now been identified.
q95fm.net
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Stolen Excavator
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an excavator that was stolen on South Highway 421. The excavator that was stolen is a CAT 305E2 model. Those with the Sheriff’s office posed on Facebook an image captured from surveillance video of a...
wymt.com
Officials looking for missing Bell County man
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing man. 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton was last seen on Monday around 6:00 p.m. He was leaving a home on Bradfordtown Road. Barton was wearing a black jacket and black cargo pants.
q95fm.net
Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky
A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Lengthy Chase With Police On Bulldozer
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel along with London City Police Officer Dillion Blair and London City Police Officer Ben Webb arrested Casey Reed age 40 of London on Thursday morning December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:06 AM.
