Jeep Dealers Demand Compensation From Stellantis In China Over Domestic Model Production
Dealerships in China that sold locally manufactured Jeep vehicles are demanding millions in compensation from parent company Stellantis. The report comes via Reuters, which claims to have seen a letter signed by Chinese Jeep dealerships. The issue dates back to October 2022, when Stellantis filed for bankruptcy for its Jeep joint venture with Chinese carmaker and partner Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Below 200,000
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog has been quickly decreasing for several months now and most recently it dropped below 200,000 units. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of November 30, 2022 was roughly 190,000. That's a significant decrease (by some 33%) compared to 285,000 at the end of October.
Tesla Co-Founder's Company Announces $3.5-Billion Battery Plant
Redwood Materials, a maker of battery components and recycler of batteries created by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, has announced its next Battery Materials Campus, representing a $3.5 billion investment in the local community. Located just outside Charleston, South Carolina, the region has become known as the "Battery Belt." The new...
To make cheap EVs work, automakers are replacing decades of know-how with a move from Tesla's playbook
The race for more electric vehicle batteries has automakers copying a play Tesla's been making for years: Establishing supply in-house.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
Truth About Cars
Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk
Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
GM Planning New Ultium Platform Electric Sedan To Replace Aging Malibu
General Motors is reportedly developing a new all-electric, Ultium platform-based sedan for its Chevrolet brand in China and it could arrive stateside at a later date as a successor to the aging Malibu. The report comes from GM Authority based on comments GM President Mark Reuss made during a recent Investor Day presentation held in China. It's still in a relatively early stage of development but Reuss sounds pretty excited about it.
electrek.co
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
Honda launching $7,400 electric van
The Honda N-Van will be offered in an electric model priced at $7,400. The microvan is designed for urban use and has a range of 125 miles per charge.
electrek.co
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem
Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
CNBC
California cuts payments to homeowners for solar panels feeding energy back to the grid
The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday passed a proposal that will reduce compensation provided to households for the surplus electricity their rooftop solar panels contribute to the electric grid. Today's unanimous vote by the five-member commission was monitored across the country, since California is widely viewed as a leader...
Tesla Leads The Field In Average Automotive Fleet Fuel Efficiency
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its Annual Automotive Trends Report this week. The data shows that America's new vehicle automotive fleet fuel efficiency remained flat throughout the 2021 model year, with a real-world average figure of 25.4 mpg. This, says the EPA, is the same as in 2020, but...
MotorTrend Magazine
Toyota’s First-Ever All-Electric Pickup Truck Is... Not Quite What You'd Expect
The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
Tesla's Battery Supplier Will Also Make Batteries For Lucid Motors
Tesla's battery supplier, Panasonic, has a new friend in the form of Lucid, one of Tesla's chief rivals. The makers of the Lucid Air and Gravity have closed an agreement with Panasonic to supply lithium-ion batteries for the Lucid Group, reports Reuters. "Partnerships with technology-leading EV manufacturers such as Lucid...
'Elon abandoned Tesla': The EV maker's 3rd-largest individual shareholder calls for a new CEO as the Twitter circus tests investor patience
Investor patience in Tesla is wearing thin as CEO Elon Musk shifts his focus to running Twitter. KoGuan Leo, Tesla's third largest individual shareholder, tweeted that it may be time for a new CEO. "Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO. Tesla needs and deserves to have working...
electrek.co
The US’ largest solar panel maker will make millions of panels for National Grid Renewables
First Solar, the largest solar panel maker in the US, announced today that it will supply clean energy company National Grid Renewables with 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels – and that’s a very big deal. Minneapolis-based National Grid Renewables is part of the Ventures division of National...
CarBuzz.com
