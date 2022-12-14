CHS students and staff of the week

Riley Podlogar was nominated by Mr. Freitas: “Riley has really grown as a musician. He is always making up new songs or figuring things out by ear, and is a positive presence in the Junior High Band. I can just tell he really loves music. Keep up the great work Riley!”

Aiden Barabe was nominated by Mrs. Rolle: “I nominate Aiden Barabe for student of the week. Aiden comes to class prepared, turns in his work on time, and is always polite and kind to students and staff. He is a true example of what Bluestreak Pride is. Thank you Aiden for being an asset to our science class and school.”