Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
Maize n Brew
Michigan lands Stanford OL Myles Hinton from the transfer portal
Another one! The Michigan Wolverines have been crushing it recruiting the transfer portal so far and just added a commitment from Myles Hinton, an offensive lineman from Stanford. Hinton is the brother of former Michigan Wolverine defensive lineman Chris Hinton. It was already a big day for Michigan’s o-line, as...
Maize n Brew
Michigan OL wins second consecutive Joe Moore Award
For the second straight year, the Michigan Wolverines have been recognized as the best offensive line in college football. Michigan is the first team to win the award in consecutive years and joins Alabama as the only two-time winners. The Joe Moore Award has been presented annually since 2015. The...
Maize n Brew
Recapping Eyabi Okie’s wild journey to Michigan
Eyabi Okie has been a valuable asset to the Michigan Wolverines’ defense this season, but he had a unique journey to finding his home in Ann Arbor. Okie is from Baltimore, Maryland and played high school football at St. Frances Academy, where he he had a remarkable career. He racked up 98 tackles, 22 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries his final year in high school.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Lipscomb
Much like the win over Ohio about a month ago, the Michigan Wolverines barely hang on and win a game that was supposed to be a blowout, as they defeated Lipscomb, 83-75. Entering this game, the Bisons were 7-4 and currently third in the ASUN, behind Queens University and Florida Gulf Coast. They aren’t a slouch in their conference by any means, but this is not a team that should be taking the lead in the second half against a Michigan team with this much talent.
Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan
Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target
Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
Maize n Brew
Transfer portal update: Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart visiting Michigan, USC this weekend
According to a report from 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart is visiting both Michigan and USC this weekend as he looks for a new home after entering his name into the transfer portal last week. The Wolverines were among the first to offer Stewart upon...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Maize n Brew
Visitors list for last weekend before 2023 early signing period
This is the final weekend before the early signing period begins for members of the 2023 recruiting class, so the Michigan Wolverines are expecting a few targets on campus, along with some of their already committed prospects. A pair of talented players in the transfer portal are also anticipated in for a visit.
Maize n Brew
Michigan QB Alan Bowman enters transfer portal, per report
Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Joe Cook from On3 Sports. Before transferring to Michigan in 2021 Bowman spent three seasons at Texas Tech, where he threw for 5,260 yards passing, 33 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 67% completion rate. Bowman’s time at Michigan consisted of him...
Michigan basketball game score vs. Lipscomb Bisons: Live updates
Michigan Wolverines (6-3) vs. Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) When: 4 p.m. Saturday. Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. TV: Streaming at B1G+. ...
Maize n Brew
Howard Eisley speaks on Dug McDaniel’s adjustments as a starter, preparing for Lipscomb
Michigan Wolverines assistant basketball coach Howard Eisley took some time to talk to the media Friday morning ahead of the game Saturday against Lipscomb. Eisley started off his availability talking about the switch from Jaelin Llewellyn to Dug McDaniel at the point guard spot following Llewellyn’s season-ending injury. McDaniel is coming off a solid 15-point performance in a win over Minnesota. Eisley said McDaniel is going to be guarding players the full length of the floor as well.
Maize n Brew
Former Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann commits to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines have picked up their second player in the transfer portal in as many weeks, as former Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to Jim Harbaugh and the program on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. A true freshman this past year, Hausmann exceled on the football field...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Commitment date locked in for four-star CB
With less than a week before 2023’s Early Signing Day, Michigan’s staff is on the road looking for high school seniors and transfer players to cap off the class. The Wolverines got good news from an Illinois prospect last night from 2023 three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce, and they are hoping for more good news from Illinois soon.
Greg McElroy Makes His Thoughts On Michigan's Playoff Chances Clear
The Michigan Wolverines a red-hot coming off a perfect 13-0 season and Big Ten Championship title. As the No. 2 team in the nation, the Michigan squad will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in hopes of punching their ticket to this year's National Championship game. College...
Quarterback Recruit Announces New Commitment Hours After Decommitting From Pac-12 School
Sam Leavitt didn't need much time to find a new home. The four-star pulled his commitment from Washington State around midnight Thursday. Later in the afternoon, he revealed his decision to join Michigan State. According to Spartan Tailgate's Justin Thind, Leavitt said he made up his mind after visiting East...
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
TOCA Football Acquires Total Sports Soccer Facilities in Metro Detroit
TOCA Football Inc., a technology-enabled soccer experience company in Costa Mesa, Calif., today announced the expansion of its growing footprint in the Midwest with the acquisition of Total Sports in […] The post TOCA Football Acquires Total Sports Soccer Facilities in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
