Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan lands Stanford OL Myles Hinton from the transfer portal

Another one! The Michigan Wolverines have been crushing it recruiting the transfer portal so far and just added a commitment from Myles Hinton, an offensive lineman from Stanford. Hinton is the brother of former Michigan Wolverine defensive lineman Chris Hinton. It was already a big day for Michigan’s o-line, as...
Maize n Brew

Michigan OL wins second consecutive Joe Moore Award

For the second straight year, the Michigan Wolverines have been recognized as the best offensive line in college football. Michigan is the first team to win the award in consecutive years and joins Alabama as the only two-time winners. The Joe Moore Award has been presented annually since 2015. The...
Maize n Brew

Recapping Eyabi Okie’s wild journey to Michigan

Eyabi Okie has been a valuable asset to the Michigan Wolverines’ defense this season, but he had a unique journey to finding his home in Ann Arbor. Okie is from Baltimore, Maryland and played high school football at St. Frances Academy, where he he had a remarkable career. He racked up 98 tackles, 22 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries his final year in high school.
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Lipscomb

Much like the win over Ohio about a month ago, the Michigan Wolverines barely hang on and win a game that was supposed to be a blowout, as they defeated Lipscomb, 83-75. Entering this game, the Bisons were 7-4 and currently third in the ASUN, behind Queens University and Florida Gulf Coast. They aren’t a slouch in their conference by any means, but this is not a team that should be taking the lead in the second half against a Michigan team with this much talent.
WolverineDigest

Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan

Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
diehardsport.com

Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target

Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
Maize n Brew

Visitors list for last weekend before 2023 early signing period

This is the final weekend before the early signing period begins for members of the 2023 recruiting class, so the Michigan Wolverines are expecting a few targets on campus, along with some of their already committed prospects. A pair of talented players in the transfer portal are also anticipated in for a visit.
Maize n Brew

Michigan QB Alan Bowman enters transfer portal, per report

Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Joe Cook from On3 Sports. Before transferring to Michigan in 2021 Bowman spent three seasons at Texas Tech, where he threw for 5,260 yards passing, 33 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 67% completion rate. Bowman’s time at Michigan consisted of him...
Maize n Brew

Howard Eisley speaks on Dug McDaniel’s adjustments as a starter, preparing for Lipscomb

Michigan Wolverines assistant basketball coach Howard Eisley took some time to talk to the media Friday morning ahead of the game Saturday against Lipscomb. Eisley started off his availability talking about the switch from Jaelin Llewellyn to Dug McDaniel at the point guard spot following Llewellyn’s season-ending injury. McDaniel is coming off a solid 15-point performance in a win over Minnesota. Eisley said McDaniel is going to be guarding players the full length of the floor as well.
Maize n Brew

Former Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have picked up their second player in the transfer portal in as many weeks, as former Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to Jim Harbaugh and the program on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. A true freshman this past year, Hausmann exceled on the football field...
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Commitment date locked in for four-star CB

With less than a week before 2023’s Early Signing Day, Michigan’s staff is on the road looking for high school seniors and transfer players to cap off the class. The Wolverines got good news from an Illinois prospect last night from 2023 three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce, and they are hoping for more good news from Illinois soon.
