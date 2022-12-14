Read full article on original website
Walton County BOC approves 68-home subdivision in Loganville area
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 15, 2022) At the December meeting, Walton County Commissioners voted to approve a rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC. This makes way for a 68-home subdivision at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. Ned Butler represented Reliant...
wuga.org
Environmental and solar industry advocates ask Georgia energy regulators to reduce upper limit on Georgia Power profits
Environmental and solar industry advocates asked Georgia energy regulators Thursday to reduce the upper limit on profits Georgia Power will be allowed to earn and force the utility to pursue solar energy more aggressively. Georgia Power’s so-called “earnings band” and how to implement two of the utility’s solar power programs were the only issues left unresolved by an agreement on a proposed rate increase the utility reached Wednesday with the state Public Service Commission’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff. The settlement, which the commission will vote on next week, would reduce the rate hike Georgia Power requested in June by 40%, from $2.9 billion to about $1.8 billion. Representatives of environmental groups and the solar energy industry complained that Georgia Power is falling behind in pursuing solar energy. Specifically, they called on the PSC to force the utility to expand its rooftop solar pilot program, which is capped at 5,000 customers, and offer participants in its Community Solar Program higher compensation to stimulate participation.
Red and Black
Athens recycling and landfill centers struggle under improper recycling
When Stephen Spillers’ eyes trailed up the length of a 25-foot-high pile of waste in March 2022, his heart dropped and his face unavoidably twisted into a look of defeat. Seven months later, the pile is smaller but still sits below swarms of gnats. Peeking through the pile is a Starbucks cup, beer bottles tossed away and brown Amazon boxes.
wuga.org
Clarke school board member to resign
A member of the Clarke County Board of Education is stepping down. District 2’s Kirrena Gallagher made the announcement Thursday evening at a Board of Education meeting. "I have decided to resign from the board to run for the recently vacated District 2 Commission seat," Gallagher said. "I can only hope that I've made a positive impact on this board and CCSD in my brief time as the District 2 representative."
GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments
(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
Your Georgia Power bill will likely be going up, but not as much as utility initially wanted
ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers will probably see higher electric bills, but not nearly as much as the utility provider initially wanted. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Thursday that Georgia Power wanted to raise rates by about $15 a month. But it just reached an agreement to raise them much less than that.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington, Newton County plan to demolish water plant, drain City Pond
COVINGTON — Significant changes are in the works for the water system serving Newton County residents. Under a memorandum of understanding approved by the city of Covington and coming before the Newton County Board of Commissioners in January, the city-owned Williams Street Water Treatment Plant will be decommissioned and all drinking water will be treated at the Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant at Lake Varner.
luxury-houses.net
Red and Black
Athens Habitat for Humanity renovates transitional shelter homes
The Athens Area Habitat for Humanity will dedicate completed transitional shelter homes on Dec. 15 during an open house event with refreshments and a blessing of the finished project, according to a press release from the Athens Area Habitat for Humanity. The temporary and transitional housing units were completed by...
New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges
An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.
wuga.org
Clarke County Board of Education to vote on buying ballistic shields
When the Clarke County Board of Education meets tonight, board members are expected to vote on the purchase of ballistic rifle shields for CCSD police to use in an active shooter incident. School district officials say the shields provide, "a safety and tactical advantage should they ever be needed." The...
ValueWalk
Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?
Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
Barrow Co state Rep-elect arrested in Winder
A newly-elected state Representative is arrested on drug and theft charges in Barrow County. Danny Rampey, 67 years old from Statham, is accused of burglarizing a unit at an assisted living home. He’s a manager at Magnolia Estates in Winder. From the Georgia News Network... A 67 year-old Statham...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Community overlooking Gwinnett minor-league field sold
An Alexandria, Virginia-based real estate developer purchased the 252-unit, baseball-themed Fieldhouse apartment community overlooking the triple-A Gwinnett Stripers’ home field in Lawrenceville. Built in 2021, The Fieldhouse is “filled with baseball-themed amenities” that provide views of Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves’ minor-league team, including a rooftop lounge...
Gwinnett to make ‘midcourse corrections’ to school discipline policy
Gwinnett County Public Schools will hit pause on much of a new plan for reforming its discipline system.
Owner speaks out after discovering popular Roswell restaurants haven't had health inspection in 2+ years
ROSWELL, Ga. — A restaurant owner is raising the alarm after realizing his establishment has not had a health inspection in a year-and-a-half. And it’s not just one location. The Fulton County Public Health website shows many popular food spots along Canton Street in Roswell have not been...
flagpole.com
Inflation and the Pandemic’s After-effects Are 86’ing Athens Restaurants
These are hard times in the restaurant business. In 2019, there were 19,000 restaurants in Georgia, according to Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association. About 60% of them closed after the pandemic hit in February, 2020; about 4,000 closed for good, she said. And for many,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Athens police hand out gift cards instead of traffic tickets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Advance Auto Parts announced its partnership with Athens police to launch a program which expected to increase vehicle and roadway safety for local drivers. According to a release, Advance’s store team presented Athens-Clarke County Police Department with a gift card donation totaling...
