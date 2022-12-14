KCRA Today: CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, new video of missing Roseville woman, Sac Co tiny home site delayed

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A bicyclist on Highway 99 was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.Just after 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to southbound 99 north of the Bruceville Road on-ramp after a driver reported hitting an unknown object causing moderate damage to the front-end and driver side of the vehicle, according to a CHP report.When firefighters arrived on scene, they determined the object was a bicyclist who had been hit and killed, coming to rest in the center median of southbound Highway 99, north of Mack Road.He was identified only as a 64-year-old man of Zanesville, Ohio.The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Sacramento man, remained on scene and cooperated with the CHP investigation. Alcohol or drugs have been ruled out, according to the report.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO