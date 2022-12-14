ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

KCRA Today: CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, new video of missing Roseville woman, Sac Co tiny home site delayed

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident occurred in South Sacramento on Saturday morning involving a car and a bicyclist. CHP said in a release that a Mazda hit a man on his bike on Highway 99, just north of Mack Road. The driver...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Couple carjacked at gunpoint outside Sacramento McDonald's

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A husband and wife were carjacked outside a Sacramento McDonald's on Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The couple had left the fast food restaurant near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road Friday night when they were approached by two men, the sheriff's office said. A spokesperson said at least one of them had a gun.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

900 families served at West Sacramento toy drive

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yolo County Children's Alliance hosted its annual toy distribution for families in need on Saturday morning in West Sacramento. Over 900 families were able to claim holiday items by either walking up or driving through the toy distribution. Jeneba Lahi, an affiliate of the...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KCRA.com

Friends search for answers after murder of CHP captain's husband

CELINA, Tenn. — An indictment has been filed against 60-year-old Thomas O'Donnell of Napa for the murder of a California Highway Patrol captain's husband, but friends of 53-year-old Michael Harding are still left with many questions surrounding the circumstances of the deadly shooting. Friends and neighbors said Michael moved...
CELINA, TN
KCRA.com

CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray to retire at end of the year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The head of the California Highway Patrol announced Friday that she would retire at the end of December after being appointed to the position two years ago. "I am humbled and proud to have served as the Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol for the last...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist dies after being hit on Highway 99

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A bicyclist on Highway 99 was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.Just after 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to southbound 99 north of the Bruceville Road on-ramp after a driver reported hitting an unknown object causing moderate damage to the front-end and driver side of the vehicle, according to a CHP report.When firefighters arrived on scene, they determined the object was a bicyclist who had been hit and killed, coming to rest in the center median of southbound Highway 99, north of Mack Road.He was identified only as a 64-year-old man of Zanesville, Ohio.The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Sacramento man, remained on scene and cooperated with the CHP investigation. Alcohol or drugs have been ruled out, according to the report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City

Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

‘Law enforcement is a calling’: Jim Cooper sworn in as Sacramento County’s first Black sheriff

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Jim Cooper was officially sworn in as Sacramento County sheriff on Friday morning at the Sacramento State Ballroom. Cooper, a former assemblymember and Elk Grove mayor and councilmember with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, won the race for Sacramento County sheriff during the primary elections this summer, defeating his opponent, Undersheriff Jim Barnes.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

8-month-old saved from Sacramento house fire

(KTXL) — Crews with the Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to a fully-involved house fire in North Highlands Friday morning where a 8-month-old was saved from the flames, according to the fire authority. At 5:45 a.m., Metro Fire shared on social media that they were on scene of a working house fire in North Highlands […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California mayor dies four days before the end of his term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy