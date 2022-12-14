KCRA Today: CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, new video of missing Roseville woman, Sac Co tiny home site delayed

Read full article on original website
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident occurred in South Sacramento on Saturday morning involving a car and a bicyclist. CHP said in a release that a Mazda hit a man on his bike on Highway 99, just north of Mack Road. The driver...
Missing Roseville Girl Located Just Days After USPA was Tasked with Locating Her
“Kidnap Recovery Agent of USPA Nationwide Security. Kingsman is the nonprofit wing of USPA.”. Aeris Hammock went missing a few days before USPA Nationwide Security took the case. A media blitz, intelligence agents working around the clock, a former Navy SEAL investigating, and cutting-edge technology brought a positive outcome. Late...
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
KCRA Today: Timeline of CHP captain & husband’s deaths, deadly Granite Bay crash, satellite tracks Earth’s water
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
Couple carjacked at gunpoint outside Sacramento McDonald's
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A husband and wife were carjacked outside a Sacramento McDonald's on Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The couple had left the fast food restaurant near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road Friday night when they were approached by two men, the sheriff's office said. A spokesperson said at least one of them had a gun.
900 families served at West Sacramento toy drive
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yolo County Children's Alliance hosted its annual toy distribution for families in need on Saturday morning in West Sacramento. Over 900 families were able to claim holiday items by either walking up or driving through the toy distribution. Jeneba Lahi, an affiliate of the...
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
Friends search for answers after murder of CHP captain's husband
CELINA, Tenn. — An indictment has been filed against 60-year-old Thomas O'Donnell of Napa for the murder of a California Highway Patrol captain's husband, but friends of 53-year-old Michael Harding are still left with many questions surrounding the circumstances of the deadly shooting. Friends and neighbors said Michael moved...
CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray to retire at end of the year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The head of the California Highway Patrol announced Friday that she would retire at the end of December after being appointed to the position two years ago. "I am humbled and proud to have served as the Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol for the last...
Bicyclist dies after being hit on Highway 99
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A bicyclist on Highway 99 was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.Just after 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to southbound 99 north of the Bruceville Road on-ramp after a driver reported hitting an unknown object causing moderate damage to the front-end and driver side of the vehicle, according to a CHP report.When firefighters arrived on scene, they determined the object was a bicyclist who had been hit and killed, coming to rest in the center median of southbound Highway 99, north of Mack Road.He was identified only as a 64-year-old man of Zanesville, Ohio.The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old Sacramento man, remained on scene and cooperated with the CHP investigation. Alcohol or drugs have been ruled out, according to the report.
Hit-and-Run Ignored by Drivers in Yuba City
Driver Flees Accident Scene After Injuring a Pedestrian. A pedestrian who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yuba City was ignored by other motorists until officers found him at about 7:00 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with undescribed injuries. The accident occurred at the Bogue Road intersection with Garden Highway. The Yuba City Police Department determined through a surveillance video that the man was going east on foot on Bogue Road and pushed the pedestrian button to cross the street.
‘Law enforcement is a calling’: Jim Cooper sworn in as Sacramento County’s first Black sheriff
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Jim Cooper was officially sworn in as Sacramento County sheriff on Friday morning at the Sacramento State Ballroom. Cooper, a former assemblymember and Elk Grove mayor and councilmember with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, won the race for Sacramento County sheriff during the primary elections this summer, defeating his opponent, Undersheriff Jim Barnes.
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
8-month-old saved from Sacramento house fire
(KTXL) — Crews with the Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to a fully-involved house fire in North Highlands Friday morning where a 8-month-old was saved from the flames, according to the fire authority. At 5:45 a.m., Metro Fire shared on social media that they were on scene of a working house fire in North Highlands […]
How a Marysville newspaper broke the story about a CHP commander's death
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol commander in Tennessee Saturday is under investigation, but who broke the story?. The Appeal-Democrat is a newspaper reporting on Sutter and Yuba County, and they were the first outlet to report on Julie Harding’s death. Often, local newspapers...
California mayor dies four days before the end of his term
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
