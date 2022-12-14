Read full article on original website
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
NBC Sports
How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing
For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
NBC Sports
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
NBC Sports
Vikings making it interesting, Justin Jefferson touchdown cuts Colts lead to 36-21
At one point, the Colts led the Vikings 33-0. But Minnesota has done enough in the second half to at least make the game’s score look respectable. And there’s a chance the club could complete a remarkable comeback. Receiver Justin Jefferson made his way into the end zone...
NBC Sports
Browns shut down lifeless Ravens
Playing without the injured Lamar Jackson, the Ravens couldn’t do much of anything right today in Cleveland. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had a rough day filling in for Jackson, the Ravens, defense struggled to get off the field, and even all-time great kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goal attempts as the Browns won 13-3.
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NBC Sports
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
NBC Sports
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
NBC Sports
Purdy’s NFL success no surprise to friend, NBA guard Haliburton
Four years ago, then-18-year-olds Brock Purdy and Tyrese Haliburton entered Iowa State together to play collegiate football and basketball for the Cyclones, respectively. Fast-forward to the present day, the now 22-year-olds are leading their teams in major ways at the professional level in the NFL with the 49ers and in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
NBC Sports
Joseph, facing felony assault charge, no longer with Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. – Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season who was charged with felony assault, is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program, the athletic department announced Friday. The department said in a statement it would have no additional comment. Joseph is...
NBC Sports
Clark: Purdy playing the best of any 49ers QB this season
The 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, which somehow might be a blessing in disguise. With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy now under center for San Francisco, ESPN's Ryan Clark believes the 22-year-old is delivering the best play at the position this season for the 49ers. "You have...
NBC Sports
Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries
The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons did not intend to start a “shit storm” but concedes “I’m sure they hate me” in Philadelphia
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons intended his comments on The VonCast as a tip of the helmet to the Eagles defense. Instead, they came off as a shot at Jalen Hurts‘ MVP candidacy. Two days later, though, Parsons didn’t take anything back. “You’ve got to stand on everything you...
NBC Sports
Lynch reveals key trait that helps Purdy fit 49ers' offense
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why. “He makes decisions really quickly,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.” “I think Kyle’s going to put a lot on quarterbacks in terms of a lot of information, even calling the plays. There’s a lot of verbiage to him.
NBC Sports
Mike White out, Zach Wilson in for Jets
The Jets had kept their cards suspiciously close to the vest regarding the things going on inside Mike White‘s chest. And now the cards are on the table. White is out, and Zach Wilson is in as the starting quarterback for Sunday against the Lions. Jets coach Robert Saleh...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson explains ruling that took scoop-and-score off the board in Colts-Vikings
Fans of a team that blows a horn and beats a drum ultimately didn’t have to grab any pitchforks and torches and march from Minneapolis to Manhattan after Saturday’s Colts-Vikings game, since the home team eventually won. Along the way, however, there was a very bad call that took a touchdown off the board that would have cut the score from 36-28 to 36-34, pending the extra point or two-point conversion.
NBC Sports
CeeDee Lamb on T.Y. Hilton: I’m helping him and he’s helping me
The Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this week and they’re working to integrate him into their offense as quickly as possible, but the longtime Colts star may be able to benefit the team beyond any catches he might make on the field. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb talked...
