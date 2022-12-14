ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Wanna Dance With Somebody Hits Theatres December 23rd

Calling all Whitney Houston fans, I Wanna Dance With Somebody is the must-see musical experience you do not want to miss this holiday season. It's a celebration and unknown story of Whitney Houston’s rise to becoming a global pop culture icon. This film shows how she made savvy career choices to become the biggest music star in the world. In addition to her professional triumphs, this movie shows the expectations, struggles, and obstacles that Whitney faced along the way in her career. Naomi Ackie absolutely nails the role, embodying Whitney Houston’s spirit in every way. I Wanna Dance With Somebody is exclusively in movie theaters on December 23rd. Rated PG-13. Get your tickets now!

Facts About Whitney Houston:

Whitney’s meteoric rise to stardom is the stuff of legend. At 19 she signed her first record deal and had her first national television debut in 1983 on the Merv Griffin Show.

Whitney’s legendary talent defined an era and earned her the literal nickname “The Voice.”

Her debut album in 1985 was #1 for 14 weeks.

Whitney is the most-awarded female artist of all time

Whitney Houston broke records set by Elvis and The Beatles by having 7 consecutive #1 singles

Whitney Houston sold more physical singles than any female artist in history

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
