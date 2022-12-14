ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

phillyvoice.com

Florida-based real-estate firm obtained mortgages on Pa. properties without homeowners' knowledge, AG says

Florida-based real estate brokerage MV Realty allegedly misled homeowners and obtained mortgages on consumers' homes without their knowledge, a lawsuit filed Wednesday by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro claims. MV Realty is accused of swindling customers with offers of $300 to $5,000 cash upfront in exchange for exclusive listing rights...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County passes 2023 budget with 8% tax increase

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – "Today, the board must take action." That's what Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told Montgomery County commissioners at Thursday morning's board meeting. Dortone was referring to the proposed 2023 budget, since this would be the last commissioner’s meeting of the year and state law requires a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat

HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend

Happy weekend, all.  State officials are urging farmers and agricultural producers across the commonwealth to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.  The Census of Agriculture is conducted nationally every five years to gather data to “help give an accurate picture of agricultural production in every U.S. county, inform food and agriculture policies […] The post Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Tom Bosworth Achieves Record-Setting $19.7M Jury Verdict

PHILADELPHIA, PA—Bosworth Law is pleased to announce that with a record-setting jury verdict, Tom Bosworth has become the youngest lead counsel in Pennsylvania to achieve an eight-figure jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The Philadelphia jury awarded a $19.7 million verdict to a medical...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Farming

Farmer Proposes Median Strips for Solar Projects Instead of Farmland

Berks County farmer Dave Brown admits to letting his mind wander whenever he’s on a tractor seat. About a year ago, as he was planting soybeans, Brown was contemplating the push to build solar facilities on farmland. While not disputing the merits of the renewable energy source, Brown struggled with the preferred location for the projects.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Indoor holiday craft show in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Farmers Market is hosting its Indoor Holiday Craft Show. The Event Room will be filled with local crafters with unique handmade items. There will be photos with Santa, and kids are invited to stop by the Q-Court to make a free Santa Star Ornament. The...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mourners gather in New Tripoli to honor firefighters

NEW TRIPOLI — Hundreds of mourners lined up this chilly morning outside Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to pay their respects to two fallen firefighters. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary T. A. Paris, 36, died Dec. 7 while responding to a 3-alarm fire at 1121 Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCIL PRESIDENT CLARKE HAS LEGISLATION INTRODUCED AUTHORIZING TAX EXEMPTIONS FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING ALONG NORTH BROAD STREET

PHILADELPHIA — At the Council Meeting held Thursday, Dec. 15, Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) will have legislation introduced to incentivize the development of affordable housing along the North Broad Street Corridor through tax exemptions. Council President Clarke’s legislation targets blighted areas in the 5th and 8th Council Districts, and is introduced pursuant to the Affordable Housing Unit Tax Exemption Act, sponsored by PA Rep. Jared Solomon (202nd) and approved by the Legislature.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

