phillyvoice.com
Florida-based real-estate firm obtained mortgages on Pa. properties without homeowners' knowledge, AG says
Florida-based real estate brokerage MV Realty allegedly misled homeowners and obtained mortgages on consumers' homes without their knowledge, a lawsuit filed Wednesday by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro claims. MV Realty is accused of swindling customers with offers of $300 to $5,000 cash upfront in exchange for exclusive listing rights...
FOX43.com
Wolf administration announces launch of Harriet Tubman Scenic Byway in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf, the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway Commission and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus on Friday announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway along Route 52 in Chester County. “A key goal of the Pennsylvania Tourism office is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart to celebrate renovated Easton area store with giveaways, charitable grants and more
LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A newly renovated Walmart Supercenter will be celebrated in Northampton County this week. Customers are invited to join Walmart associates at a ribbon-cutting event, 8:30 a.m. Friday, at the store in the Northampton Crossings, 3722 Easton Nazareth Highway, Lower Nazareth Township. The Easton area location...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County passes 2023 budget with 8% tax increase
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – "Today, the board must take action." That's what Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told Montgomery County commissioners at Thursday morning's board meeting. Dortone was referring to the proposed 2023 budget, since this would be the last commissioner’s meeting of the year and state law requires a...
New Montgomery Mall Owners, Turnaround Experts, Have Yet to Show Progress in North Wales
Santa at Montgomery Mall seems busy, but many of the retailers there are not, despite the property's sale to a N.Y. retail turnaround firm.Photo byMontgomery Mall at Facebook.
sanatogapost.com
Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat
HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend
Happy weekend, all. State officials are urging farmers and agricultural producers across the commonwealth to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Census of Agriculture is conducted nationally every five years to gather data to “help give an accurate picture of agricultural production in every U.S. county, inform food and agriculture policies […] The post Pa. farmers, producers urged to participate in USDA Census of Agriculture | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
Main Line Media News
Montgomery County Commissioners adopt budget, 2-1, with 8 percent tax hike
NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County officials adopted a $530.7 million general fund operating budget for 2023, including an 8 percent real estate tax increase passed over the objections of a handful of residents and Commissioner Joe Gale. The millage rate was set at 4.627 mills. The action was decided in...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Tom Bosworth Achieves Record-Setting $19.7M Jury Verdict
PHILADELPHIA, PA—Bosworth Law is pleased to announce that with a record-setting jury verdict, Tom Bosworth has become the youngest lead counsel in Pennsylvania to achieve an eight-figure jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The Philadelphia jury awarded a $19.7 million verdict to a medical...
Lancaster Farming
Farmer Proposes Median Strips for Solar Projects Instead of Farmland
Berks County farmer Dave Brown admits to letting his mind wander whenever he’s on a tractor seat. About a year ago, as he was planting soybeans, Brown was contemplating the push to build solar facilities on farmland. While not disputing the merits of the renewable energy source, Brown struggled with the preferred location for the projects.
WFMZ-TV Online
Indoor holiday craft show in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Farmers Market is hosting its Indoor Holiday Craft Show. The Event Room will be filled with local crafters with unique handmade items. There will be photos with Santa, and kids are invited to stop by the Q-Court to make a free Santa Star Ornament. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mourners gather in New Tripoli to honor firefighters
NEW TRIPOLI — Hundreds of mourners lined up this chilly morning outside Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to pay their respects to two fallen firefighters. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary T. A. Paris, 36, died Dec. 7 while responding to a 3-alarm fire at 1121 Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
Bucks County Residents Hope to Get Full Access to Burlington Island as Cleanup Starts
A cleanup on the edge of Bucks County is bringing back one of the areas’s most beautiful spots, a once-pristine piece of nature. Zack Boyd wrote about the cleanup efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times. After decades of human abuse and another 50 years of being left mostly...
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be fully funded, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project will be fully funded, and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news conference Friday...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCIL PRESIDENT CLARKE HAS LEGISLATION INTRODUCED AUTHORIZING TAX EXEMPTIONS FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING ALONG NORTH BROAD STREET
PHILADELPHIA — At the Council Meeting held Thursday, Dec. 15, Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) will have legislation introduced to incentivize the development of affordable housing along the North Broad Street Corridor through tax exemptions. Council President Clarke’s legislation targets blighted areas in the 5th and 8th Council Districts, and is introduced pursuant to the Affordable Housing Unit Tax Exemption Act, sponsored by PA Rep. Jared Solomon (202nd) and approved by the Legislature.
