Investigation underway after motorist dies in Stoughton crash

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a motorist died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has since been reopened to traffic.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Stoughton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

