The trifecta of legal action against Sam Bankman-Fried and the failure of FTX blossomed this past week as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York filed criminal charges against Bankman-Fried. These charges were joined by civil charges filed by both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Of course, this does not take into consideration other regulators in other countries seeking justice for the millions of individuals who have probably lost most of their funds held on the platform.

19 HOURS AGO