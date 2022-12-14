Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Former SEC Enforcement Attorney: Following FTX Debacle, the SEC Won’t Want to be Late to the Party Again
The trifecta of legal action against Sam Bankman-Fried and the failure of FTX blossomed this past week as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York filed criminal charges against Bankman-Fried. These charges were joined by civil charges filed by both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Of course, this does not take into consideration other regulators in other countries seeking justice for the millions of individuals who have probably lost most of their funds held on the platform.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
