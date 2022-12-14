KEARNEY — Richard Schuessler sees the purpose of the “Kindred” exhibit, currently on display at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, as twofold. “The biggest thing that the exhibition does is that it carries on the legacy of ‘Kindred,’” he said, referring to the annual art exhibit of University of Nebraska at Kearney art faculty members. “We also want to give the community an idea of what we do at the university. We offer all the areas of the studio arts as well as design.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO