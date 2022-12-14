Read full article on original website
UNK social work graduate Brian Mora Ramirez is determined to make a difference
KEARNEY – Brian Mora Ramirez was too young to fully understand his family’s situation. “I just remember there was a time when my family was super stressed, then after a while, when my mom kept meeting with this person, we weren’t as stressed and we were better off.”
David Bauer finds joy in all circumstances, even myeloma
KEARNEY – The telephone call came as if God had dialed the phone. It was March 1, 2020, and David Bauer was officiating at a wrestling tournament at Central Missouri State University. His physician was calling to ask why Bauer hadn’t had an annual physical for three years. He normally came in every year. What happened?
Kearney High School students take third in regional personal finance competition
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School students came in third place in the Western Nebraska region and 17th overall in the state competition for personal finance. The students, sophomore Gus Phye, freshman Brandy Wroblewski and sophomore Jacob Sindt, qualified to compete in the state competition in April. Listen now...
UNK women best Newman; Klaire Kirsch reaches Loper milestone.
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team proved an old adage of sports in its victory Friday evening. If the other team can’t score, you’re going to win the game. “Defensively we were really, really good the first half,” UNK head...
Bravo: Kindred art show comes to Merryman Performing Arts Center
KEARNEY — Richard Schuessler sees the purpose of the “Kindred” exhibit, currently on display at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, as twofold. “The biggest thing that the exhibition does is that it carries on the legacy of ‘Kindred,’” he said, referring to the annual art exhibit of University of Nebraska at Kearney art faculty members. “We also want to give the community an idea of what we do at the university. We offer all the areas of the studio arts as well as design.”
Kearney High School teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during Inclusive Schools Week. Alison Klein, Brenda Kenkel and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down syndrome students in their classrooms. The Toby McDonald family wrote,...
UNK students give back to Kearney children for the holidays
KEARNEY – When Dr. Jeanne Stolzer proposed the Difference Maker project to students in her Child and Adolescent Development class, they quickly decided how they would make a difference this holiday season. The University of Nebraska at Kearney students wanted to help kids in the community have a great...
Daruis Swanson named to AP All-American team
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt senior strong safety Darius Swanson has made the Associated Press Division II All-American team. Swanson was selected for the first team and is the first Loper to garner AP honors since linebacker Tyke Kozeal in 2016. Swanson is the 13th Loper since 1973, and the third defensive player, to be named an AP All-American.
Loper men come up just short against Newman
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men quite literally came up short in its 74-71 home loss to Newman University Friday night. Jamison Gruber was at the line with a chance to tie and two seconds to go. He made the first one, but hit the second shot off the front of the rim, giving the ball back to Newman with the game all but wrapped up.
Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'
GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting. By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.
Bravo: Kearney barbershop group plans to be sharp with 'Yuletide Favorites'
KEARNEY — Fran Wilson understands the importance of music when it comes to celebrating Christmas. “Music is one of the most important ways we celebrate Christmas because this is the time of year when television and radio and everything is playing Christmas songs,” he said. “And that’s because of those traditions that started long ago. There have been songs about Christmas for centuries.”
Kearney High boys get complete win over Papillion-La Vista
KEARNEY — Kearney High basketball coach Drake Beranek called it was the most complete performance he’s seen all season. The Bearcats earned a solid 71-55 victory over Papillion-LaVista Thursday night, for their highest point total of the year, a feat that would not have been possible without a stingy defense.
Goodfellows hits $63,533, money will help children in need around Kearney, Buffalo County
KEARNEY – The Kearney Goodfellows drive has risen to $63,533, thanks to today’s donations of $3,757. The money will help Goodfellows make Christmas merry for needy children around Kearney and Buffalo County. Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas. Goodfellows also supplies kids in need...
Kearney Indoor Sports Complex making progress
KEARNEY – Kearney City Council heard an update Tuesday on the forthcoming Indoor Sports Complex. The presentation was part of their consent agenda, and no action was taken on the project. Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden said details for the facility are being fine-tuned. “It’s certainly a large...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (13) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events
• Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule. • Holiday Light Festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. today through...
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Bravo: Kearney Public Library events
• Legos at the Library — 3:45-4:45 p.m., today. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination. • Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Starting a child care center? Stipends are available
KEARNEY – The Buffalo County Early Childhood Collaborative is providing a $2,000 stipend to any newly licensed childcare home or childcare center. The stipends are good through April 29, 2023. Applications are available on the Buffalo County Community Partners’ website: bcchp.org/early-childhood-collaborative. “Licensing your childcare shows that you are...
Kearney Planning Commission approves Brandt subdivision changes
Four public hearings and another three action items were undertaken by Kearney Planning Commission Friday for Greg Brandt subdivision. The subdivision's lots are located in Kearney County, on the north side of W Road and west of Cherrywood Street. Though in Kearney County, it falls within city of Kearney's extraterritorial...
