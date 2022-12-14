Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UGA students celebrate fall graduation at Stegeman Coliseum
On Friday, about 1,681 undergraduate students and 1,521 graduate students turned their tassels at Stegeman Coliseum to celebrate their graduation from the University of Georgia. The undergraduate ceremony began with the UGA Air Force ROTC Cadets presenting the colors and UGA student Brooks Joseph Todd singing the National Anthem. Jeremy...
PHOTOS: UGA Fall Commencement 2022
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor.
Smart previews Georgia football's Peach Bowl matchup
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks accepted an invitation to the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on the university’s behalf. Afterward, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan addressed the media. Here are some takeaways from what they had to say. Preparing...
Athens’ Prince Avenue pilot project becomes permanent
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission voted to make the Prince Avenue pilot project installation permanent during a special-called meeting on Tuesday. The pilot project began in September, and acted as a trial period of Prince Avenue’s design changes. These included converting it from a four-lane street to a three-lane street, the addition of a designated turning lane with two separate lanes for bicyclists and other safety features, according to the ACCGov website.
Athens recycling and landfill centers struggle under improper recycling
When Stephen Spillers’ eyes trailed up the length of a 25-foot-high pile of waste in March 2022, his heart dropped and his face unavoidably twisted into a look of defeat. Seven months later, the pile is smaller but still sits below swarms of gnats. Peeking through the pile is a Starbucks cup, beer bottles tossed away and brown Amazon boxes.
UGAPD blotter: ‘Meat’ graffiti found at Hull Street deck and more
A UGA employee found graffiti with the word “meat” on the fifth level of the UGA Hull Street Parking Deck and reported it to UGAPD officers at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 9, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee last checked the deck at approximately 1...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Athens
A man from Bogart, Georgia, was walking in the northbound lane on Cleveland Road when a driver in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same lane hit him at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The 44-year-old man was...
Athens Habitat for Humanity renovates transitional shelter homes
The Athens Area Habitat for Humanity will dedicate completed transitional shelter homes on Dec. 15 during an open house event with refreshments and a blessing of the finished project, according to a press release from the Athens Area Habitat for Humanity. The temporary and transitional housing units were completed by...
