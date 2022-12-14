ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

UGA students celebrate fall graduation at Stegeman Coliseum

On Friday, about 1,681 undergraduate students and 1,521 graduate students turned their tassels at Stegeman Coliseum to celebrate their graduation from the University of Georgia. The undergraduate ceremony began with the UGA Air Force ROTC Cadets presenting the colors and UGA student Brooks Joseph Todd singing the National Anthem. Jeremy...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Fall Commencement 2022

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Smart previews Georgia football's Peach Bowl matchup

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks accepted an invitation to the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on the university’s behalf. Afterward, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan addressed the media. Here are some takeaways from what they had to say. Preparing...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens’ Prince Avenue pilot project becomes permanent

The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission voted to make the Prince Avenue pilot project installation permanent during a special-called meeting on Tuesday. The pilot project began in September, and acted as a trial period of Prince Avenue’s design changes. These included converting it from a four-lane street to a three-lane street, the addition of a designated turning lane with two separate lanes for bicyclists and other safety features, according to the ACCGov website.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens recycling and landfill centers struggle under improper recycling

When Stephen Spillers’ eyes trailed up the length of a 25-foot-high pile of waste in March 2022, his heart dropped and his face unavoidably twisted into a look of defeat. Seven months later, the pile is smaller but still sits below swarms of gnats. Peeking through the pile is a Starbucks cup, beer bottles tossed away and brown Amazon boxes.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Athens

A man from Bogart, Georgia, was walking in the northbound lane on Cleveland Road when a driver in a 2013 Toyota Sequoia traveling in the same lane hit him at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The 44-year-old man was...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens Habitat for Humanity renovates transitional shelter homes

The Athens Area Habitat for Humanity will dedicate completed transitional shelter homes on Dec. 15 during an open house event with refreshments and a blessing of the finished project, according to a press release from the Athens Area Habitat for Humanity. The temporary and transitional housing units were completed by...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy