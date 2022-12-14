The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission voted to make the Prince Avenue pilot project installation permanent during a special-called meeting on Tuesday. The pilot project began in September, and acted as a trial period of Prince Avenue’s design changes. These included converting it from a four-lane street to a three-lane street, the addition of a designated turning lane with two separate lanes for bicyclists and other safety features, according to the ACCGov website.

ATHENS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO