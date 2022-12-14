ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Eat of the Week: Gatlin's Viet-Cajun chicken sandwich is so Houston

Every Friday, Chron's food team shares a standout dish from their experiences dining out during the week. Follow along to see why we love these Houston eats. The beginning of crawfish season can't come soon enough, but there are ways to satisfy your cravings while you wait ... kind of. Houstonians have become obsessed with Viet-Cajun crawfish, a crossover born right here in Houston that marries traditional Cajun spices with lots of garlic and Southeast Asian flavors like lemongrass and ginger. With his new restaurant, Gatlin's Fins & Feathers in Independence Heights, Greg Gatlin is bringing his own version of the sauce to the table, but it has nothing to do with crawfish.
KVUE

Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour

TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
365thingsinhouston.com

Take in dazzling displays at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park

Roam among more than six million lights and enjoy a carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park, now through Saturday, January 7, 2023. Catch the final weeks of Magical Winter Lights, a popular Houston holiday destination with dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown.
papercitymag.com

Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures

Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
HipHopDX.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Gets Its First Brick & Mortar Store In Houston

Bun B‘s Trill Burgers has officially found itself a permanent home in Houston thanks to the launch of a new brick and mortar restaurant. On Wednesday (December 14), the legendary UGK rapper announced his smashburger concept has chosen the location for its first brick and mortar restaurant and will open by early 2023.
iheart.com

This Texas City Is Getting A New Pro Sports Team

Texas is now home to yet another professional sports team. The Houston Havoc are the newest members of the American Ultimate Disc League! The team will start game play in the South Division April and will share AVEVA Stadium with Major League Rugby's Houston SaberCats, Chron reports. "The AUDL is...
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Houston Chronicle

What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season

As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
papercitymag.com

Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks

Lane & Chita Craft, Clay Walker at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party. Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard. PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.
CultureMap Houston

Houston's best hotels book the perfect staycation holiday getaway

Busy Houstonians who long for a chance to get away — but not drive too far or negotiate swarmed airports — can stay home for the holidays while escaping home — thanks to some of our best hotels.From exclusive packages, super suites — including a must-see/must-stay honoring President George H. W. Bush — to beachy escapes, these top-tier hotels and resorts pamper weary staycationers and offer a new way to view explore the city. Book quickly — these rooms are moving fast.C. Baldwin HotelHead downtown to ring in 2023 at one of Houston's hottest hotels. A special New Year’s Eve...
iheart.com

I Played Putt-Putt At The New PopStroke In Katy

As a Katy resident, I watched something new pop up at I-10 & 99. I drove by it every day and had no idea what it was. I found out it was a cool putt-putt complex called PopStroke!. I call it a complex because it has so much more than...
hellowoodlands.com

Sixty Vines is Bringing Wine Country to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Sixty Vines is reimagining wine culture in their second location in the Houston area at Market Street, the popular mixed-use development in The Woodlands. The sustainable wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in early 2023 at 9595 Six Pines Drive #900 and will occupy 12,442 square feet of space.
