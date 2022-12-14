Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston man who won Survivor is giving away the million dollar prizeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
SewaDiwali - A Gift From Hindu Community to the NeedySewekariHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Texas Hip Hop Legend Is Opening His Very Own Delicious Burger Joint
If you’re a big fan of Texas hip-hop music, you know there are just a couple of famous Texas rappers who are on the Houston Mount Rushmore. The Port Arthur natives known as Underground Kings Bun B and Pimp C have definitely earned their spot on the list. THE...
A KPRC 2 reporter is performing at the Houston Texans game on Sunday
Longtime local TV reporter Cathy Hernandez is making a triumphant return to the Texans cheerleaders.
This bright white new build in Houston has the closet of our dreams for $12.5M
The River Oaks home is more than 12,000 square feet on a half-acre lot.
Houston Chronicle
Eat of the Week: Gatlin's Viet-Cajun chicken sandwich is so Houston
Every Friday, Chron's food team shares a standout dish from their experiences dining out during the week. Follow along to see why we love these Houston eats. The beginning of crawfish season can't come soon enough, but there are ways to satisfy your cravings while you wait ... kind of. Houstonians have become obsessed with Viet-Cajun crawfish, a crossover born right here in Houston that marries traditional Cajun spices with lots of garlic and Southeast Asian flavors like lemongrass and ginger. With his new restaurant, Gatlin's Fins & Feathers in Independence Heights, Greg Gatlin is bringing his own version of the sauce to the table, but it has nothing to do with crawfish.
KVUE
Adam Sandler adds 3 Texas cities for 2023 comedy tour
TEXAS, USA — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, will include three stops in Texas. After starting the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will perform at Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin's Moody Center on Feb. 14. and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Feb. 15.
Houston Rodeo drops 2023 concert lineup hints in new genre calendar
Artists will hail from a variety of genres including country, pop, Norteno and hip-hop.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take in dazzling displays at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park
Roam among more than six million lights and enjoy a carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park, now through Saturday, January 7, 2023. Catch the final weeks of Magical Winter Lights, a popular Houston holiday destination with dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown.
papercitymag.com
Historic Houston Home Hosts a Super Stylish Holiday Schmooze — This Legacy Endures
Dr. Robert Hilliard Jr., Chree Boydstun, Mary Patton, Milton Townsend at Legacy Community Health's Holiday Schmooze at Townsend's Montrose home. (Photo by Killy Chavez) Since its founding by acclaimed caterer Jackson Hicks a few decades ago, Legacy Community Health’s Holiday Schmooze has been one of the season’s most anticipated charitable fundraisers. Each year a Houston home of grandeur is opened for the supportive throng that on occasion numbered more than 300. This year’s event was held in the historic home that the late caterer extraordinaire had shared with his partner Milton Townsend.
fox26houston.com
A MIRACLE: Boy born without skin is doing well, now back in Houston
HOUSTON - Ja'Bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio who was born without skin on his body, is back in Houston. He and his mother moved back to be closer to the hospital for needed treatments. "We've had COVID in the house at least three times, and he's been perfectly...
HipHopDX.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Gets Its First Brick & Mortar Store In Houston
Bun B‘s Trill Burgers has officially found itself a permanent home in Houston thanks to the launch of a new brick and mortar restaurant. On Wednesday (December 14), the legendary UGK rapper announced his smashburger concept has chosen the location for its first brick and mortar restaurant and will open by early 2023.
2023 RodeoHouston's genre calendar has everything from country to rock to hip-hop
Let's hear your guesses, rodeo fans! We already know four acts of the 20-night event. Now, it's time to fill in the blanks. Check out the calendar here.
iheart.com
This Texas City Is Getting A New Pro Sports Team
Texas is now home to yet another professional sports team. The Houston Havoc are the newest members of the American Ultimate Disc League! The team will start game play in the South Division April and will share AVEVA Stadium with Major League Rugby's Houston SaberCats, Chron reports. "The AUDL is...
Stop TxDOT, community groups move to save White Oak Bayou park
If designated a park, the greenspace could change the plans of the state's transportation department.
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Houston Chronicle
What you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season
As we say goodbye to one year and say hello to the next, there's always one pressing question on the lips of all Texans: When does crawfish season start? The mudbugs are a delicacy on the Gulf Coast, particularly in Louisiana and here in Houston. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming crawfish season.
papercitymag.com
Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks
Lane & Chita Craft, Clay Walker at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party. Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard. PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.
Houston's best hotels book the perfect staycation holiday getaway
Busy Houstonians who long for a chance to get away — but not drive too far or negotiate swarmed airports — can stay home for the holidays while escaping home — thanks to some of our best hotels.From exclusive packages, super suites — including a must-see/must-stay honoring President George H. W. Bush — to beachy escapes, these top-tier hotels and resorts pamper weary staycationers and offer a new way to view explore the city. Book quickly — these rooms are moving fast.C. Baldwin HotelHead downtown to ring in 2023 at one of Houston's hottest hotels. A special New Year’s Eve...
This Astros gear from 2022 World Series is going in the Hall of Fame
Jeremy Peña's Game 1 jersey and Dusty Baker's wristbands are now on display in Cooperstown.
iheart.com
I Played Putt-Putt At The New PopStroke In Katy
As a Katy resident, I watched something new pop up at I-10 & 99. I drove by it every day and had no idea what it was. I found out it was a cool putt-putt complex called PopStroke!. I call it a complex because it has so much more than...
hellowoodlands.com
Sixty Vines is Bringing Wine Country to The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Sixty Vines is reimagining wine culture in their second location in the Houston area at Market Street, the popular mixed-use development in The Woodlands. The sustainable wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in early 2023 at 9595 Six Pines Drive #900 and will occupy 12,442 square feet of space.
Chron.com
