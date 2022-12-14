Every Friday, Chron's food team shares a standout dish from their experiences dining out during the week. Follow along to see why we love these Houston eats. The beginning of crawfish season can't come soon enough, but there are ways to satisfy your cravings while you wait ... kind of. Houstonians have become obsessed with Viet-Cajun crawfish, a crossover born right here in Houston that marries traditional Cajun spices with lots of garlic and Southeast Asian flavors like lemongrass and ginger. With his new restaurant, Gatlin's Fins & Feathers in Independence Heights, Greg Gatlin is bringing his own version of the sauce to the table, but it has nothing to do with crawfish.

