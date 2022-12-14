Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
Cambria County Receives State Grant Money
More than 1.1 million dollars in state grant money is on the way to Cambria County. Nearly 760-thousand dollars is going to the Johnstown Police Department for equipment. 47-Thousand dollars was awarded to the Child Advocacy Center. Just over 73-thousand-dollars is going to the county. And roughly 234-thousand dollars was...
New Altoona Homeless Shelter
A new homeless shelter will soon be available in Blair County. The current shelter in Altoona has been open and running, but only houses 16 beds. Officials quickly realized they needed a bigger facility about 5 years ago and after multiple pandemic setbacks, they say the shelter is closer than ever to opening.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Dec. 16-18
Westmoreland Performing Arts will stage these holiday shows on Friday in Science Hall Theater at Westmoreland County Community College, 145 Pavilion Lane, Hempfield:. • “A Christmas Carol,” 6 p.m. WPA’s Home and Cyber School Theatre Troupe will present an adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic through a series of vignettes and musical numbers.
Altoona Area School District Act 120
The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
Emaciated dog recovering at Pittsburgh animal rescue facility
PITTSBURGH — A new name fit for a four-legged Christmas miracle. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is taking care of a dog that someone abandoned at Riverview Park last week. We're told she was severely malnourished and dehydrated. Despite being a dog with a large frame, she only...
PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND
Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
Towne Manor Motel Condemed
The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been staying in The Towne Manor...
Police search for after-hours vandals at Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a Bedford County business was vandalized after hours by an unknown person(s). According to state police out of Bedford, they were called to The Den in Saxton on Dec. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. The caller claimed there were unknown people inside of […]
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
Cambria County Approaching Grim Record
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
Crews shut down homeless encampment on Pittsburgh's North Side
Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday shut down a homeless encampment in the city’s North Side and helped to relocate most people who had been living there. City officials worked to develop “transition plans” for people living at the encampment along Stockton Avenue near Sue Murray Pool before closing it down and putting fencing around the site, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
City Public Works dismantles North Side homeless encampment, surrounds area with fence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's plan to address the homelessness crisis moved into high gear on Wednesday morning as crews with the Public Works Department moved in to take down the largest encampment in the city. The move is part of an overall plan to dismantle the encampments and get people living in them into shelters.The encampment on Stockton Avenue on the North Side had grown over the summer from a few tents to more than three dozen.Over the past three weeks, outreach workers have been trying to get people to relocate to the newly opened Second Avenue Commons shelter downtown. The city...
Pittsburgh church vandalized as police continue search for ‘prolific tagger’
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh church is dealing with an act of vandalism just days before Christmas. “The custodian came into the house and said ‘Father, we have a problem,’” Father Patrick said. He’s been at Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church on the South Side for nearly three decades.
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
People experiencing homeless have deadline to vacate encampment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A patch of greenspace off Stockton Avenue on the North Side has become the largest homeless encampment in Pittsburgh.It has grown through the summer and become a small city itself. Over the past few weeks, social workers have tried to coax those who camp there to avail themselves of shelter at the newly opened Second Avenue Commons in Downtown Pittsburgh. Now the city has posted the site with signs telling those who remain to clear out.Come Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Public Works crews will descend on the site to clean up any abandoned tents and garbage. In early...
Two children die in Sewickley house fire
Two children died in a house fire early this morning. Allegheny County police say the fire engulfed the front of a home around 2:45 this morning on Miller Way in Sewickley.
Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
Medical marijuana company to lay off workers at McKeesport growing facility
Trulieve, a medical marijuana company with locations throughout Pennsylvania, is laying off an unspecified number of people at its growing facility in McKeesport. The company said in a statement the cuts are the “result of greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations in the state.”. “Where possible,...
