Mandy Rose On Her WWE Release: ‘Don’t Worry, The Page Is Still Up!’
In a message posted to the same Fantime page that allegedly got her fired from WWE this week, Mandy Rose issued a statement on her exit from the company. She wrote (via Fightful): “Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!“
Former WWE Stars Currently In Pakistan For Independent Event
An independent event called ‘Ring of Pakistan’ is happening today and tomorrow at DHA Multan Sports Complex, with several former WWE wrestlers involved. They include Kalisto, Sam Gradwell, Amale and Chris Masters.
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night One Full Results 12.16.2022: Greektown Wrestling Championship, IMPACT World Championship, & More
The first night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and some highlights below. *Ethan Dux & Bryce Hansen defeated Isaiah Cross & Wade Allan. *Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom. *Kobe Durst...
Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE Smackdown While Bray Wyatt Is In Ring
Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were both in the arena at the same time on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, LA Knight callled out Bray Wyatt believing that he was Howdy and had thus kidnapped him last week, and when Wyatt came out to deny it he was attacked by Knight.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!
-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.17.2022: Openweight Tag Team Championship & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 17. Bouts had been taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below. *KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito. *Bateman defeated Jakob Austin Young.
Kevin Nash Reveals He’s Done Some Recent Work For WWE
In the latest Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash hinted that he recently put in some hours for WWE on something as-yet undisclosed (via Fightful). While no details on the precise nature of his work for his former promotion are available, Nash stated that he’d lately invested multiple hours for WWE. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
WWE News: Raw Headed to Chicago In April, New Live Event, Vengeance Day Tickets On Sale
– WWE is headed to Chicago in April for an episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the April 24th, 2023 episode will take place at the Allstate Arena. – The site also notes that a Road to Wrestlemania live event is set for Fargo, North Dakota on March 18th. –...
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
NXT Live Event Full Results 12.17.2022: Breakker & Crews Take On D’Angelo & Lorenzo, & More
NXT hosted a live event on December 17 in Tampa, FL. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Kiana James & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Valentina Feroz. *Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah. *Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin...
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 38 Full Results 12.16.2022: H20 Championship & More
ICW No Holds Barred hosted their Volume 38: Ultraviolent Vortex event on December 16 in Williamstown, NJ. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Death Match: AKIRA defeated Marcus Mathers. *H20 Championship Match: 1 Called Manders defeated Crowbar. *Death Match: Orin Veidt defeated Deklan Grant.
Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night...
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
Chris Jericho Set To Star In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film Dark Match
Chris Jericho is heading back to the big screen, as he’s starring in a wrestling-themed horror film titled Dark Match. Deadline reports that the AEW star will star in the film, which is written and directed by Lowell Dean (Wolfcop) and also stars Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry.
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
Spoilers From AEW Dark Tapings
AEW completed its most recent Dark tapings at Universal Studios on December 17. The taped content is scheduled for broadcast during the upcoming episodes of AEW Dark. Complete results (via Wrestling Observer) and some highlights are available below. Session 1:. *Action Andretti def. Invictus Khash. *Marina Shafir def. Angelica Risk.
411’s This is Awesome Report: Most Awesome Wrestling Games
-I have been waiting for this one since they announced it was the next episode nearly a month ago. Just as a bit of a backstory, I am massive fan of video games. I was born in 81 and basically grew up on video games and a lot of that is due to my mother. She loves video games as well and to this day still plays any new edition of Legend of Zelda. She is patiently waiting for Breath of the Wild 2 in May. Because of that I grew up with Atari and then Nintendo. My mom was up until 4 AM beating Super Mario Bros the day of her wedding to my step-dad back in 1988. We always had a competition of who could beat Zelda first and she beat the original before I did (actually, I still haven’t thought I am in the final dungeon). She also beat BOTW before I did, but every game in between was me. The other systems that I have had and in most case still have: Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo (Link to The Past I still play every Christmas Eve as that is what I did as a kid to make the night go faster), Nintendo 64, Sega Dreamcast, Playstation, Playstation 2, Nintendo Gamecube, X-Box 360, Nintendo Wii, X-Box One, Nintendo Switch, and NES Classic. While Zelda is my favorite series there are a handful of games I play through over and over again because they are amazing: Resident Evil 4 (Gamecube), The Entire Batman Arkham Series (360 and X-Box One), NCAA Football (I still have 13 and 14 for 360 plus at least a copy for my PS2 and GameCube), Tiger Woods/PGA Tour Golf, Tony Hawk (Dreamcast), Donkey Kong Country (SNES) and many others. As far as wrestling games I was hooked with the Nintendo Wrestling game and haven’t stopped playing them. My favorite of all time is WCW/nWo Revenge as I would go to my friends house and a group of us would play the 60 Man Battle Royal for hours with the best part being what wrestler you would get stuck with if you were eliminated. I know the love for No Mercy, but WCW/nWo Revenge just hit different. Most recently I did get the latest WWE 2K game and I have had a blast playing it. So thanks for the time to write this long introduction and shout-out to my mom for being cool enough to see the awesomeness of video games. Love you mother! Let’s get to it!
Various News: Athena Set to Defend ROH Women’s Title Next Month, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights
– Prestige Wrestling announced that Athena will defend her newly won Ring of Honor (ROH) Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita on January 21, 2023 at Prestige’s Vendetta show. The event will be held at The Glass House in Pomona, California. The card will stream live on IWTV. You...
Hardcore Brawl Added To MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling has announced a hardcore brawl between Mance Warner and Rickey Shane Page for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Major League Wrestling today announced a Hardcore Matchf eaturing Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page at MLW Blood...
