Emergency medical boxes aimed at reversing the effects of opioid overdoses may soon be available in several Centre County Government buildings. The County wants to put what are called Naloxone boxes in the Courthouse and several other buildings. Each box would contain Narcan — one of the medications that can reverse an opioid overdose. The Narcan would be in nasal form, and has proven to be effective elsewhere.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO