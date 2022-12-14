Read full article on original website
Altoona Area School District Act 120
The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS
Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
Cambria County Receives State Grant Money
More than 1.1 million dollars in state grant money is on the way to Cambria County. Nearly 760-thousand dollars is going to the Johnstown Police Department for equipment. 47-Thousand dollars was awarded to the Child Advocacy Center. Just over 73-thousand-dollars is going to the county. And roughly 234-thousand dollars was...
Centre County Naloxone Initiative
Emergency medical boxes aimed at reversing the effects of opioid overdoses may soon be available in several Centre County Government buildings. The County wants to put what are called Naloxone boxes in the Courthouse and several other buildings. Each box would contain Narcan — one of the medications that can reverse an opioid overdose. The Narcan would be in nasal form, and has proven to be effective elsewhere.
Centre County Casino Dispute
The proposed Casino in Centre County was discussed Wednesday during a hearing before the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There was no decision on the fate of the Casino project — as Lawyers suggest it could be years before related issues are decided in Court. In recent months, more opposition...
Johnstown Man Facing Charges
Authorities with the Richland Township Police Department say a Johnstown-area man is facing charges, accused of providing a juvenile female with marijuana. Police say they began investigating 27-year-old Christopher Ouellette after receiving a child welfare complaint from CYS. Authorities say the juvenile told police that she and Ouellette had “smoked...
