Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Related
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
A fully healthy Portland Trail Blazers squad will look to improve out on the road as they travel to Houston to take on the Rockets. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Trail Blazers-Rockets prediction and pick will be made. Coming into this contest with a 16-12 record which includes a 9-7 mark out […] The post NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Golden Knights prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
Saturday night hockey has finally arrived out on the west coast, and we sure have a barn burner in store tonight! The New York Islanders will put their recent woes behind them as they face off with the dangerous Vegas Golden Knights. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NHL odds series where our Islanders-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be made.
NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Arizona Cardinals (4-9) visit the Denver Broncos (3-10) on Sunday. Action kicks off at 4:05 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Broncos prediction and pick. Arizona enters Sunday’s matchup losers of three straight games. The Cardinals sit in 13th place in the NFC but need a lot of help […] The post NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills
The 2022 NFL season is coming down to a wire, so the stakes are raising every game. The Miami Dolphins are traveling to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, which means it is time for some Dolphins Week 15 bold predictions. Miami is coming off a rough two-game losing streak. Most recently, […] The post Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls went all-in on a core composed of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball. The front office decided to let go of most of its young assets and draft picks, but Chicago still has not gotten past the first round of the playoffs. Vucevic is on an expiring contract, and […] The post Bulls way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL considering major change not seen in 18 years
The NHL is an ever-changing league. It needs to be in order to keep evolving along with the sport of hockey. However, they are considering going back to an old setup the league briefly experimented with. The National Hockey League is considering expanding its regular season schedule, according to ESPN....
Twitter erupts after Minnesota’s record-breaking 33-point comeback against Colts
The Minnesota Vikings managed the largest comeback in NFL history, rallying from a 33-0 deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime and clinch the NFC North title. Twitter went wild as the Vikings rallied and then completed the comeback when Greg Joseph nailed a 40-yard field goal with 7 seconds remaining. The Buffalo […] The post Twitter erupts after Minnesota’s record-breaking 33-point comeback against Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thunder fans make sure Steven Adams knows he’s not forgotten with heartwarming gesture
It’s been a while since Steven Adams last suited up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but that hasn’t stopped Thunder fans from showing their appreciation for the big man’s time in Oklahoma City whenever they get the chance. Take for example the warm welcome Adams got from Thunder home fans prior to the game Saturday night between Oklahoma City and the Memphis Grizzlies (h/t Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman).
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0