Read full article on original website
Deborah Smith
3d ago
Good additional options is great. Downtown isn't a great option. It looks nice what Stark Tech accomplished. Don't mess up something beautiful. Plus traffic will be horrible again. Build where Lehman is or where you can demolish an elementary with a big enough footage,hopefully where it won't interfere with traffic.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Canton City School officials look at cost of overhauling district
CANTON, Ohio — Canton City Schools is among many school districts across the state facing a population decline in its county. Voters would need to replace a current bond that expires in 2023 to see the changes. Tax revenue from the Hall of Fame Village could help pay for...
Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
Akron Children’s Hospital to prioritize mental, behavioral services and community-based wellness per needs assessment results
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital is prioritizing pediatric mental and behavioral health services and community-based health and wellness following the completion and analysis of its fifth Community Health Needs Assessment. Akron Children’s contracted with the Center for Community Solutions to facilitate data collection and analysis for the...
ideastream.org
The struggle to address serious student misbehavior in Akron schools
Across the country, schools have reported seeing student misbehavior skyrocket since the end of pandemic-related school closures, and it's been an especially challenging last few weeks for the Akron Public Schools in particular. Two students were arrested after bringing loaded guns to school, and a student was stabbed during a...
WFMJ.com
As Newton Falls disbands police department, Sheriff to provide school security
The interim superintendent of the Newton Falls Schools is assuring students, parents, and staff that the district will continue to have a school resource officer and police presence on the campus. In a message posted online to community members, Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher announced that a recent decision by the...
Two Southeast employees resign amid investigation
Principal Joshua Herndon and data coach Amber VanKirk have been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 30 pending an investigation.
ideastream.org
Is Akron following the rules in homeless encampment sweeps? Advocates raise concerns
Carlos Alvarado and his wife, Amanda Kamer, have been staying in a tent off of E. Miller Ave. on the south side of Akron for several months. They ended up there after Alvarado lost his job, he said. “My boss had a stroke, then he tore his aorta … so...
Stark County high school senior receives prestigious honor: appointment to 3 military service academies
MASSILLON, Ohio — We take great pride in sharing outstanding achievements by Northeast Ohio students. And we've got one for you from Stark County. A Jackson High School Senior named Chad Graham has quite the decision to make. "I've always wanted to serve my country. And so the more...
cleveland19.com
Stark County teacher says she was forced to resign for ‘declining to put religious beliefs aside’
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former teacher is now suing the Jackson Local School District after she said district officials forced her to resign when she refused to participate in the “social transition” of students. According to a federal lawsuit filed by the attorneys for Vivian Geraghty,...
spectrumnews1.com
Light the Boulevard holiday contest brings cheer to Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood
AKRON, Ohio — Kenmore Boulevard is ablaze with holiday cheer again this year. Light the Boulevard, Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance’s annual initiative, is a window-decorating contest that enables business owners to show off their storefronts with festive displays, while bolstering end-of-year business. Holiday revelers can vote online for their...
Ohio High School student dies in Friday morning crash
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A local high school student died in a crash on Friday morning. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at 6:08 am for a crash at Intersection of SR 16 and CR 6 in Jackson TWP. Officials say they found Stephen D. Imel (44 Y.O. male […]
Akron-Canton food bank feeling pinch of higher costs, less donations
The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank serves two large cities and dozens and dozens of food banks scattered across eight counties, but right now, shelves that normally would be full are empty.
wtuz.com
Local Superintendent Says EdChoice is Unconstitutional
Mary Alice Reporting – Public schools have previously voiced opposition over Educational Choice Vouchers and this remains as the Ohio Legislature considers Senate Bill 368. The Parent Educational Freedom Act would qualify every kindergarten through 12th-grade student for a state-funded voucher that would offset the cost of attending a nonpublic school of their choice. Current law limits the EdChoice Vouchers to low-income students and those in low-performing districts.
Shake-up in store for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s leadership team, as top official departs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of Mayor Justin Bibb’s highest-ranking cabinet members is leaving her job, paving the way for a shake-up of Bibb’s top leadership team one year into his administration, including the appointment of a chief of staff. Chief Administrative Officer Elise Hara Auvil -- who...
WKYC
Kent State graduate brings flavor of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
What began as a food truck on campus has grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. Carmen Blackwell has more on the taste of the south, in Northeast Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio is hoping to help families who might struggle with paying their heating bills with their EnergyShare Program. EnergyShare works with the Salvation Army to help families dealing with financial hardships to pay their bills on time. Dominion Energy offers the one-time program to...
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
In a 4-3 decision Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda Brandt, who was drugged and sexually abused by a neighbor "dozens of times" from 2004 to 2005, according to court filings. Brandt was 11 and 12 years old at the time of her abuse.
geauganews.com
Routine Nursing Simulation Exercise Takes Dramatic Turn
PRIME Example of New Collaboration between Kent State Geauga & Berkshire Schools. The keyword is collaboration. At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, a new educational partnership between Kent State University and Geauga County’s Berkshire Local School District took shape with the opening of the new pre-K-12th-grade Berkshire school building on the Kent State Geauga campus in Burton. Effectively creating shared resources and enhanced learning opportunities for all students along life’s timeline, PRIME (Partners in Rural Innovative Models of Education) is the guiding principle behind the innovative K‐16 approach toward education in Geauga County.
I-77 South near Bath Township currently closed due to crash
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — ODOT has confirmed that a portion of Interstate 77 South in Summit County is closed due to a crash. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to ODOT, the area closed...
Cleveland Scene
All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
Comments / 3