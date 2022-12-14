ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Comments / 3

Deborah Smith
3d ago

Good additional options is great. Downtown isn't a great option. It looks nice what Stark Tech accomplished. Don't mess up something beautiful. Plus traffic will be horrible again. Build where Lehman is or where you can demolish an elementary with a big enough footage,hopefully where it won't interfere with traffic.

3
 

spectrumnews1.com

Canton City School officials look at cost of overhauling district

CANTON, Ohio — Canton City Schools is among many school districts across the state facing a population decline in its county. Voters would need to replace a current bond that expires in 2023 to see the changes. Tax revenue from the Hall of Fame Village could help pay for...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Children’s Hospital to prioritize mental, behavioral services and community-based wellness per needs assessment results

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital is prioritizing pediatric mental and behavioral health services and community-based health and wellness following the completion and analysis of its fifth Community Health Needs Assessment. Akron Children’s contracted with the Center for Community Solutions to facilitate data collection and analysis for the...
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

The struggle to address serious student misbehavior in Akron schools

Across the country, schools have reported seeing student misbehavior skyrocket since the end of pandemic-related school closures, and it's been an especially challenging last few weeks for the Akron Public Schools in particular. Two students were arrested after bringing loaded guns to school, and a student was stabbed during a...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Light the Boulevard holiday contest brings cheer to Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio — Kenmore Boulevard is ablaze with holiday cheer again this year. Light the Boulevard, Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance’s annual initiative, is a window-decorating contest that enables business owners to show off their storefronts with festive displays, while bolstering end-of-year business. Holiday revelers can vote online for their...
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

Local Superintendent Says EdChoice is Unconstitutional

Mary Alice Reporting – Public schools have previously voiced opposition over Educational Choice Vouchers and this remains as the Ohio Legislature considers Senate Bill 368. The Parent Educational Freedom Act would qualify every kindergarten through 12th-grade student for a state-funded voucher that would offset the cost of attending a nonpublic school of their choice. Current law limits the EdChoice Vouchers to low-income students and those in low-performing districts.
OHIO STATE
geauganews.com

Routine Nursing Simulation Exercise Takes Dramatic Turn

PRIME Example of New Collaboration between Kent State Geauga & Berkshire Schools. The keyword is collaboration. At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, a new educational partnership between Kent State University and Geauga County’s Berkshire Local School District took shape with the opening of the new pre-K-12th-grade Berkshire school building on the Kent State Geauga campus in Burton. Effectively creating shared resources and enhanced learning opportunities for all students along life’s timeline, PRIME (Partners in Rural Innovative Models of Education) is the guiding principle behind the innovative K‐16 approach toward education in Geauga County.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
CLEVELAND, OH

