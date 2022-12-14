PRIME Example of New Collaboration between Kent State Geauga & Berkshire Schools. The keyword is collaboration. At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, a new educational partnership between Kent State University and Geauga County’s Berkshire Local School District took shape with the opening of the new pre-K-12th-grade Berkshire school building on the Kent State Geauga campus in Burton. Effectively creating shared resources and enhanced learning opportunities for all students along life’s timeline, PRIME (Partners in Rural Innovative Models of Education) is the guiding principle behind the innovative K‐16 approach toward education in Geauga County.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO