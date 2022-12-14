Popular Fairfield County Eatery Serves Up British-Inspired Fare

For those who love British food, then a visit to a Fairfield County restaurant that serves just that is a must.

Gruel Britannia, located in the town of Fairfield, has become a regular stop for lovers of bangers and mash (also known as sausages and mash) as well as foodies and online reviewers.

Owned by Chef Karen who is self-taught and has worked at some very chic restaurants, Gruel Britannia is one of those places where you can get a proper cup of tea as well as your fill of finger sandwiches and dainty treats.

But the main draw is the hearty meals, including shepherd's pie, fish and chips, loaded scones, and a whole list of items you have probably never tried before.

Yelper Katherine K. put it this way: "If you are in or anywhere near CT, and you have a few pounds...I mean, dollars, to your name...then you must, must, must visit this restaurant! It has such a welcoming environment, which feels more like a hug than a handshake. Further, the food is spectacular."

The restaurant is usually pretty packed with diners who know good food when they, well, eat it.

Besides ordering off the menu, visitors can also buy takeaway items or make reservations for a proper afternoon tea. The restaurant also caters to and does special events.

You'll also find some favorite British grocery items for sale such as chips, condiments and candies, and cookies.

Glinda M. has this to say: "Love the ambiance and owner, Karen is always bustling and full of great stories. The food is outstanding with the highest quality ingredients. 10 stars if you ask me!"

Prices are very reasonable, the service is said to be fantastic, and the interior is purely British.

It is located at 2217 Post Road, in Fairfield. For additional information, call 203-292-6466. Hours vary daily. Outdoor seating is available.