Lehigh County, PA

sauconsource.com

With Grant Awards, Christmas Comes Early for Hellertown, Lower Saucon

Although it’s not yet Christmas, officials in Hellertown borough, Lower Saucon Township and other local communities have already received presents in the form of grants that will benefit both residents and visitors to the area. The grants awarded by Northampton County are for public safety-related purchases, economic development projects...
HELLERTOWN, PA
pahomepage.com

Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores

Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster …. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Easton Area School Board member to run for city council

EASTON, Pa. - A former Easton Area School Board member will seek a seat on city council next year. Frank Pintabone announced his candidacy for Easton City Council Friday afternoon. Also Friday, a current councilman said he wants to be the city's next mayor. Peter Melan, a Democrat, says he's...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Spring Twp. supervisor announces run for county commissioner

Berks has a candidate for its open county commissioner spot, and Spring Township Supervisor Jess Royer is running as a Democrat. Royer also works for the Reading Public Library. Democratic Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt is stepping down to take on the county's chief operations officer role. The Berks County Court of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
pahomepage.com

East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting …. BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mourners gather in New Tripoli to honor firefighters

NEW TRIPOLI — Hundreds of mourners lined up this chilly morning outside Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to pay their respects to two fallen firefighters. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary T. A. Paris, 36, died Dec. 7 while responding to a 3-alarm fire at 1121 Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
WOLF

Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
SCRANTON, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Allentown: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Allentown, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Allentown, PA. Located in eastern Pennsylvania, Allentown is a quaint and small city that offers many things to do. There are several museums and historic sites in the area. It also has a mild fall and spring climate. One of the best attractions in...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Signs, seals delivered: N.J., Pa. monuments return atop Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge (PHOTOS)

It’s been a year, but state symbols are back atop the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge welcoming motorists to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Crews for the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on Wednesday morning lifted into place the golden monument of the New Jersey state seal on the Delaware River span’s east tower and the Pennsylvania state seal on the west, along with various plaques and signs also removed during an 18-month bridge renovation project.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County passes 2023 budget with 8% tax increase

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – "Today, the board must take action." That's what Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told Montgomery County commissioners at Thursday morning's board meeting. Dortone was referring to the proposed 2023 budget, since this would be the last commissioner’s meeting of the year and state law requires a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Architect breaks down plans for Easton's Centre Square hotel

EASTON, Pa. - 69 News is learning more about the proposal for Easton's Centre Square Hotel, now that planners have municipal approvals under their belts. The group Enjoy with Gusto, which owns several of the city's prominent restaurants and the Townley House boutique hotel, is spearheading the project. Architect Jeff...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Indoor holiday craft show in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Farmers Market is hosting its Indoor Holiday Craft Show. The Event Room will be filled with local crafters with unique handmade items. There will be photos with Santa, and kids are invited to stop by the Q-Court to make a free Santa Star Ornament. The...
QUAKERTOWN, PA

