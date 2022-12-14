Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be fully funded, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project will be fully funded, and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news conference Friday...
sauconsource.com
With Grant Awards, Christmas Comes Early for Hellertown, Lower Saucon
Although it’s not yet Christmas, officials in Hellertown borough, Lower Saucon Township and other local communities have already received presents in the form of grants that will benefit both residents and visitors to the area. The grants awarded by Northampton County are for public safety-related purchases, economic development projects...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
pahomepage.com
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime. Camelback Mountain opens its slopes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Easton Area School Board member to run for city council
EASTON, Pa. - A former Easton Area School Board member will seek a seat on city council next year. Frank Pintabone announced his candidacy for Easton City Council Friday afternoon. Also Friday, a current councilman said he wants to be the city's next mayor. Peter Melan, a Democrat, says he's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
WFMZ-TV Online
Spring Twp. supervisor announces run for county commissioner
Berks has a candidate for its open county commissioner spot, and Spring Township Supervisor Jess Royer is running as a Democrat. Royer also works for the Reading Public Library. Democratic Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt is stepping down to take on the county's chief operations officer role. The Berks County Court of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
pahomepage.com
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mourners gather in New Tripoli to honor firefighters
NEW TRIPOLI — Hundreds of mourners lined up this chilly morning outside Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to pay their respects to two fallen firefighters. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary T. A. Paris, 36, died Dec. 7 while responding to a 3-alarm fire at 1121 Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lackawanna County's solicitor announces candidacy for county judge
Lackawanna County solicitor Frank J. Ruggiero will run for county judge next year. Ruggiero, 51, of Greenfield Twp., a lawyer for 25 years, is the first to officially announce his candidacy. “It’s time for me to give back by drawing from my experience and using the skill set I’ve developed...
WOLF
Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
nomadlawyer.org
Allentown: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Allentown, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Allentown, PA. Located in eastern Pennsylvania, Allentown is a quaint and small city that offers many things to do. There are several museums and historic sites in the area. It also has a mild fall and spring climate. One of the best attractions in...
Signs, seals delivered: N.J., Pa. monuments return atop Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge (PHOTOS)
It’s been a year, but state symbols are back atop the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge welcoming motorists to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Crews for the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on Wednesday morning lifted into place the golden monument of the New Jersey state seal on the Delaware River span’s east tower and the Pennsylvania state seal on the west, along with various plaques and signs also removed during an 18-month bridge renovation project.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County passes 2023 budget with 8% tax increase
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – "Today, the board must take action." That's what Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told Montgomery County commissioners at Thursday morning's board meeting. Dortone was referring to the proposed 2023 budget, since this would be the last commissioner’s meeting of the year and state law requires a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Architect breaks down plans for Easton's Centre Square hotel
EASTON, Pa. - 69 News is learning more about the proposal for Easton's Centre Square Hotel, now that planners have municipal approvals under their belts. The group Enjoy with Gusto, which owns several of the city's prominent restaurants and the Townley House boutique hotel, is spearheading the project. Architect Jeff...
Pa.’s newest old-growth forest might have the most interesting backstory of all
Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest. The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests...
WFMZ-TV Online
Indoor holiday craft show in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Farmers Market is hosting its Indoor Holiday Craft Show. The Event Room will be filled with local crafters with unique handmade items. There will be photos with Santa, and kids are invited to stop by the Q-Court to make a free Santa Star Ornament. The...
These Bucks County Liquor Stores Had the Best Sales in the Entire State This Year
Several Bucks County liquor stores recently made the list for having the best sales in the entire state over the past year. Paul Vigna wrote about the list at PennLive Patriot News. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board recently published its annual report for the fiscal year of 2021-2022, and several...
Tiny Montgomery County Community Was Huge in U.S. Struggle for Equality
La Mott, an unincorporated residential community in Cheltenham Township, is probably not a location known to most Montgomery County residents. Its legacy was covered by Robert Bell in a USA Today Network video. The location’s name honors Lucretia Mott, an American Quaker, women’s activist, abolitionist, and social reformer. Her life...
