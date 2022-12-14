It’s been a year, but state symbols are back atop the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge welcoming motorists to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Crews for the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on Wednesday morning lifted into place the golden monument of the New Jersey state seal on the Delaware River span’s east tower and the Pennsylvania state seal on the west, along with various plaques and signs also removed during an 18-month bridge renovation project.

EASTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO