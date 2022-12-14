ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Ringer

Argentina-France Preview, World Cup Superlatives

Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin by recapping the semifinal matchups between France and Morocco and Argentina and Croatia (3:20). They continue by handicapping the final and the third-place matches (15:18). They conclude by picking their superlatives for the World Cup and discuss the Gio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter fallout (36:25).
The Ringer

The 2022 World Cup Final Primer

The rapture is happening. World Cup final. Sunday. Fox. At 10 a.m. ET. France vs. Argentina. Europe vs. South America. Baby supernova Kylian Mbappé vs. aging sky lord Lionel Messi. Defending champs vs. legends of soccer history. This is pure final battle shit. We are on the mountaintop. We are in the third act. There will be fire.

