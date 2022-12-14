Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia homeowners to receive one-time property tax rebates in February 2023Amarie M.Richmond, VA
A Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard in Richmond, Virginia without permissionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Related
Thrillist
This Year, Throw a Wild, Over-the-Top Holiday Party Inspired by the New Movie ‘Babylon’
You may have graduated from the peppermint-patty-shot holiday parties of your youth, but you still want your get-togethers to feel just as memorable — minus the sticky floors. When it’s time for you to host this year, go all out and celebrate with a wild party inspired by Paramount’s new movie, Babylon. Premiering December 23 in theaters, Babylon takes place during the period when films transitioned from silent to sound. It follows actors, movie executives, and filmmakers in the industry, who are played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, and more.
These Classic Eames Chairs Inspired a Sneaker Collection
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
papermag.com
Ouer Puts Dressing Up and Queer Asian Storytelling at the Forefront
As two of New York's more experienced and savvy menswear designers, Jeremy Ho and Peter Hu have seen firsthand how the men's market has evolved (or stayed stuck in its ways) over the course of their careers. Hu, currently the head of menswear at 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Ho, the...
Turn Your Jet Into an Artist’s Canvas
Graffiti artist Cyril Phan, known by the nom de plume Cyril Kongo, or just his street name, Kongo, has become an international star, famed for combining vivid colors, lettering and subjects ranging from fireworks to flowers in exuberant paintings and murals. The Toulouse, France, native started by tagging walls in Paris and made his mark on New York in the late ’80s, when he painted monumental murals, some measuring 50 feet by 150 feet, in the Bronx. In the past decade, he has been a frequent collaborator of luxury brands, creating a series of silk scarves for Hermès, a brightly...
The Daily South
Erin Napier’s New Countryside Kitchen Was Inspired By "Downton Abbey"
Erin Napier recently described designing her family’s new home in the Mississippi countryside as “the joy of her career,” and that feeling shows in every aspect of the revamped 1930s brick Tudor. This week, on the heels of the premiere of the new season of Home Town...
What Is Addamscore? Netflix's 'Wednesday' Is Inspiring a Goth-Chic Home Design Trend
It's creepy and it's kooky, mysterious and spooky — it's the latest interior design aesthetic Twenty twenty-two brought us the rise of bubblegum-pink, ultra-girly Barbiecore and now, its total opposite: Addamscore The massive popularity of Tim Burton's Wednesday (now streaming on Netflix), which centers on the Addams family's iconically unfazed teenage daughter, has sparked a desire among fans to incorporate a little gothic-chic into their own home aesthetic. So what is Addamscore? One need only look at Wednesday and her werewolf roommate Enid's incredible attic dorm room at...
What Do Raves, Pet Parties and Romcoms Have in Common?
This year’s fixation with dopamine dressing and pearlcore is giving way to ethereal fashion, rave culture and train travel, according to Pinterest. Pinterest Predicts 2023, the content sharing platform’s annual “not-yet-trending” report, provides a window into the fashion, food, travel, décor and hobbies users are pinning and searching for. In short, the list—which Pinterest said has had an 80 percent accuracy rate in the past three years—is a preview of the escapist trends to watch in the coming year. Style One part “Bridgerton” and one part Marie Antoinette, Pinterest said airy fashion embellished with lace, tulle, ruffles and shimmer is tracking for all “no...
Thrillist
NYC Is Lighting Up the Largest Menorah in the World for Hanukkah
This year, all New Yorkers looking for a guiding light of hope will be lucky enough to have the largest symbol in the world providing just that. During this year's Hanukkah celebration, NYC is lighting up the largest menorah in the world. Standing at 36 feet of height, the massive...
Tour a Storied Connecticut House Made New With Vibrant Color and Pattern
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Sometimes we feel like we’re looking at a painting,” says this mother of four, a lawyer, of the idyllic harbor views out the...
housebeautiful.com
Tour a Napa Valley Farmhouse Where Details Shine
When Lindsay Hoopes, the second-generation proprietor of Hoopes Family Vineyard in Yountville, California, set out to transform the 19th-century farmhouse on property into a guest rental, she had one designer in mind: Erin Fetherston. The two have been friends since childhood—and since Hoopes had grown up in the elegant historic home, Fetherston had a unique understanding of the project. "Lindsay and I have known each other since we were two years old," the designer said. The home had been lovingly decorated by Hoopes' late mother, a talented interior designer, which made the project even more meaningful for both collaborators. "When Lindsay was ready to do the house, I felt honored that she asked me," said Fetherston. "The fact that I had a personal relationship with her mom was a big part of it for her."
adorable-home.com
A Guide to the Different Styles of Carpet
Carpets make the home feel complete. For most people, nothing beats having a comfy and soft feeling under their feet. Fortunately, stylish and beautiful carpets are available in various patterns, cuts, and colors to fit your aesthetic. Therefore, with carpets adding to the décor, choosing the right style is vital....
Comments / 0