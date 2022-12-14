ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Peter Brook remembered by Richard Eyre

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJyZg_0jiGZFsS00

The theatre director remembers his friend and mentor, a titan of the stage whose productions revolutionised the art form

  • Read the Observer’s obituaries of 2022 in full

I was 19 when I saw Peter Brook’s production of King Lear in 1962 and I felt like Berlioz seeing Hamlet: “The lightning flash of that discovery revealed to me at a stroke the whole heaven of art. I saw, I understood, I felt that I was alive and that I must arise and walk.” The production was on an almost bare stage, stripped of what Brook described as the “quincaillerie” (ironmongery) of stage production that had so fascinated him as an absurdly young director of theatre and opera. The play was revealed in its elemental force, a world without moral absolutes in a permanent condition of fallibility.

Peter was a universally revered director, admired as much for his genius as for his ability to reinvent himself. When I began directing, I wrote to him and to my astonishment he invited me to come to his home where, although I was thoroughly and obviously ignorant and starstruck, he spoke with unforced charm and great clarity, without ever talking down to me: how plays were revealed during rehearsals, not mapped out beforehand; how rehearsals must be a journey; how there was no such thing as a definitive production; of magic, of instinct, of showmanship. He was by turns grave, impish and passionate.

Many years later, he became a friend, still offering me imperishable advice: “Nothing is achieved in the theatre that doesn’t come from the practical rather than the theoretical”; “Never have a press night, it freezes the work”; “Directing is getting people on and off stage, like bringing the orchestra in on time.” His timing was always perfect: at the age of 20 he was directing Paul Scofield as Hamlet in Birmingham, a year later Love’s Labour’s Lost at Stratford, then at the Royal Opera House where he invited Salvador Dalí to design a production of Salome. Sadly, it was never staged: it required the Thames to be diverted so that an ocean liner could burst through the back wall of the Covent Garden stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dudyM_0jiGZFsS00
The Royal Shakespeare Company in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Peter Brook in Stratford-upon-Avon, 1970. Photograph: Donald Cooper/Alamy

I was living out of London from the mid-1960s so I missed Peter’s years of investigation – using improvisation, sounds and rhythms rather than words, acting with nonsense texts – that to me, a characteristically English empiricist, seemed impenetrable. But in 1970, when I saw his production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, it became clear that his experiments into the theatreness of theatre had revealed a world of wit and invention. The set was a great white box with two doors and a balcony above with ladders leading to it and the fairies swung on trapezes, manipulating the action like none-too-diligent stagehands. There were no received ideas about theatre or about the supernatural. It embodied Peter’s maxim that “theatre becomes a deadly industry if a performer isn’t there to play”.

Then, at the age of 45, he withdrew from British theatre. My regret at his departure was mixed both with admiration and with envy: he’d escaped the vagaries of fashion, the attrition of parochial sniping, the weariness of careerism, the insular, earthbound British theatre and the creeping infection of self-doubt. He made a disused music hall in Paris his theatrical home and his work became an explicit search for meaning, a spiritual quest.

He embarked with a group of 15 actors on a succession of investigations into the nature of theatre from a mountain top in Persia to villages in west Africa and fruit farms in California. He was “exploring life beyond the cliches”. It led to his masterpiece, The Mahabharata, a trilogy adapted from the world’s longest narrative poem, the core of Hindu culture. Along with an audience who’d travelled like pilgrims from all over the country, I saw the production in a tram shed in Glasgow – a nine-hour story of a society on the edge of collapse. It ended, as the sun rose, with a vision of peace, harmony and forgiveness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pZkY_0jiGZFsS00
Peter Brook directing a rehearsal of Mahabharata at his Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord in Paris, 1987. Photograph: Julio Donoso/Sygma/Getty Images

The production was performed with a few simple props and exquisite emblematic costumes on a floor of red earth. It held stage magic, ritual and psychological reality within a Shakespearean span, vast sweeping battles following moments of intense intimacy. A snake of flame twisted out of the dark, pulling a dancer in its wake; a torch-lit battle ended with a nuclear flare; arrows appeared to fly across the stage, horses to gallop. The staging had the brilliance and bravura that could have been attention-seeking were it not so obviously the consequence of trying to find the most expressive way of telling the story.

Peter was 92 the last time I saw him, to do a talk together on the Olivier stage. He was physically frail and when we walked on stage he sought my arm to guide him through the off stage darkness. As soon as the audience saw him they rose to their feet to applaud. He cast off my arm, straightened up, advanced to the front of the stage and bowed. After our talk the audience asked questions: “Why will people pay a lot for a pair of shoes but balk at paying much less for theatre tickets?” To which he answered: “Shoes haven’t let people down over the centuries. The theatre has.” He was the exception to his rule.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Thai princess collapses from heart condition, palace says

The Thai King's eldest daughter collapsed from a heart condition on Wednesday evening, Thailand's royal palace says. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, collapsed while training her dogs north-east of Bangkok, the palace said. The 44-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, then taken by helicopter to Bangkok,...
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Pairs Suede Boots With Sharp Navy Coat To Visit London Charity

Queen Consort Camilla visited the charity Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood, London this morning. The royal learned about the organization’s efforts to develop a female-only provision for the homeless. During the occasion, Camilla wore a dark navy wool coat with a velvet buttoned front. The knee-length piece was layered atop a ruffle-trimmed white blouse, and paired with pearl drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede uppers with a slouched texture, accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2...
ABC News

Prince William, Kate and their children are all smiles in annual Christmas card

Prince William and Kate are getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas card. The photograph features the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk, England, where they have a country home, Anmer Hall. In the family photograph, which...
BBC

Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush

A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Footwear News

Princess Charlotte Matches With Mom Kate Middleton in Trench Coat Dress & Shiny Ballet Flats at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Princess Charlotte matched her mother Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales while attending the “Together at Christmas” carol service in London on Dec. 15. The event, held at Westminster Abbey is a holiday special that the royal family members take part in, including her father Prince William and brother Prince George as well as, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. For the festive occasion, Charlotte coordinated her ensemble with Middleton’s. The 7-year-old royal arrived at the affair in a burgundy trench coat dress. The piece featured a velvet-layered collar, side slant pockets, streamlined buttons at the center and a slight flare...
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Dress & Suede Boots to ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Queen Consort Camilla joined the “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom. During the occasion, Camilla wore a collared cream wool coat with a closed front. The long outerwear was layered atop a long-sleeved dress, featuring an orange-brown base covered in a spotted black and white leopard print. The queen accessorized with black leather gloves and a matching smooth flap-style clutch, as well as diamond stud earrings and a sparkling ruby brooch. When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede...
Footwear News

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Gets Festive in Maroon Dress & Pumps for ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was festively dressed for her “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom. While arriving at Westminster Abbey for the occasion, the princess wore a chic maroon coat dress with a wrapped silhouette, long sleeves and a calf-length hem. The piece was paired with a matching glossy reptilian textured clutch, as well as sparkling vertical ruby and diamond drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped into her go-to silhouette for public appearances: pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured maroon uppers crafted from soft suede, which included triangular...
The Guardian

The Guardian

535K+
Followers
122K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy