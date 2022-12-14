Balloons were released into the sky as a large crowd gathered in Belfast for the funeral of a five-year girl who died after contracting Strep A.Several mourners wore rainbow coloured ties as they said farewell to Stella-Lily McCorkindale.Floral tributes, included ones shaped as an angel and a teddy bear, were placed outside her grandmother’s home in the north of the city ahead of the funeral on Wednesday afternoon.More than one hundred people stood outside the terraced house as Stella-Lily’s pink coffin painted with rainbows and stars was taken outside after a funeral gathering.The song Shake it Off by Taylor Swift...

3 DAYS AGO