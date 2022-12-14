Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Apple continues to test new ‘Rapid Security Response’ updates, this time for macOS users
With the release of iOS 16.2, Apple introduced a new feature called “Rapid Security Response” that will provide quick security patches to iOS without the need to install an entire new version of the operating system. Now the company is bringing this technology to Mac users with macOS Ventura 13.2 beta.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 412: iOS 16.2 features, HomePods are good, OLED MacBook Air rumors
IOS 16.2 is out with a raft of new features, including Advanced Data Protection in the US, the Freeform app, HomeKit architecture changes, and more. Also, Zac and Benjamin praise the incomparable-yet-discontinued OG HomePod, Tesla cars get Apple Music and there’s rumors of an OLED MacBook Air coming in 2024.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple has launched a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
9to5Mac
Emergency SOS via Satellite – What happens after the two years of free service? [Comment]
Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite service got a lot of time in the keynote, with the company proudly announcing that the service is free for the first two years. What Apple hasn’t told us is what happens at the end of those two years. There’s one obvious answer, of course, but there are other possibilities …
9to5Mac
Apple patent imagines future MacBook keyboards with backlit keys that can dynamically show different symbols
A new patent application published this week by the US Patent and Trademark Office highlights Apple’s efforts to expand MacBook keyboard technology. The company is apparently advancing existing keyboard backlighting technology such that future keyboards could show different symbols depending on context. Currently, Apple’s MacBook keyboards feature backlighting technology...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
9to5Mac
After months of negotiations, Apple reportedly exits the running for NFL Sunday Ticket package
Apple has reportedly pulled out of negotiations for the NFL Sunday Ticket package, after originally being considered the frontrunner, according to Dylan Byers at Puck News. Earlier in the year, it seemed like Apple was nearing a deal with multiple reports of top Apple execs Eddy Cue sweet-talking NFL heads at meetings, having already struck sports streaming deals with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. But as talks dragged on with the NFL, Apple appeared to balk back at some of the contract’s limitations.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Gift Guide: The best monitors for Mac from affordable to pro
Thinking about gifting someone – or yourself – a monitor for their Mac? Whether you’re looking for a modern display at an affordable price or something in the prosumer realm, here are the top Mac monitor gifts with 4K resolutions, USB-C/Thunderbolt, and more. While you can find...
9to5Mac
Apple to expand the Mythic Quest universe with new companion series
Apple is set to dig deeper into its popular “Mythic Quest” TV+ show with a new companion series titled “Mere Mortals.” Reported by Variety, the spinoff comes from the minds of three “Mythic Quest” writers. Variety has learned that Apple has ordered an eight-episode...
9to5Mac
DirecTV Stream is getting more expensive, even for grandfathered legacy subscribers
DirectTV Stream, one of the original streaming TV services, is getting even more expensive. Starting in January, DirecTV Stream monthly prices will increase by between $5 and $10 per month, including the “legacy plans” that many early adopters are still grandfathered into. DirecTV Stream price increases are coming.
9to5Mac
Report: Apple pitched offering Sunday Ticket to TV+ subscribers for free, NFL said no
Apple is pushing ahead with its quest to acquire the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, but the deal might not be officially signed until 2023. A new report today indicates that Apple is “still expected to walk away” with the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, but a potential sticking point has emerged in the company’s negotiations with the NFL.
9to5Mac
Award-winning Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids gets big holiday update
Wrapping up 2022 after lots of updates like a music Sequencer, Marble Machine, Space, and Halloween content, and more, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received a major update for winter and the holiday season. New experiences in the Town, House, and Shops toys offer fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with creative thinking, storytelling, curiosity, fine motor skills, problem-solving, and more.
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $499 off, Philips Hue HomeKit gear from $22, more
All of today’s best deals are now live with a $499 discount going live on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Then go check out this collection of Siri-enabled Philips Hue smart bulbs from $22 which are joined by winter discounts on ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats from $169. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Most iPhone City COVID restrictions end, including controversial point-to-point system
Foxconn has ended most iPhone City COVID restrictions, after the local government removed its Zhengzhou plant from a “high risk” classification. The Chinese government also finally appears to be ending the ultra-strict COVID Zero policy which was behind the restrictions. Of particular note, the iPhone assembler has ended...
9to5Mac
Twitter free speech enthusiast suspends journalists, blocks Mastodon links, closes Spaces
Chief Twitter free speech enthusiast Elon Musk has suspended the accounts of a number of prominent journalists reporting on him, blocked links to rival social media service Mastodon, and closed the group audio feature Twitter Spaces, after facing awkward questions there. Musk has described himself as a free speech absolutist,...
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: HOOBS Pro looks to simplify the multi-platform smart home in 2023
One of the key themes we’re seeing with smart homes is compatibility. Matter technology aims to bridge the gap between the various smart home platforms. Outside of Matter, HOOBS is one of my favorite products to extend the usefulness of HomeKit. It’s built on top of Homebridge as a commercial product that’s well supported. In early 2023, HOOBS Pro looks like a heavy hitter for building the best smart home system.
9to5Mac
Apple TV+ breaks records with ‘Spirited’ becoming its most popular film yet
Apple TV+ has announced that its holiday musical comedy ‘Spirited’ has become the most popular Apple Original Films title on the streaming service ever, via Deadline. Apple does not release specific viewership numbers, other than to suggest that the Ryan Reynolds—Will Ferrell movie broke records for the service.
9to5Mac
More video footage of Emergency SOS rescue shows what an incredibly lucky escape it was
A couple of days ago, we saw video footage of a helicopter rescue of the occupants of a car that went off the road and plunged to the bottom of a ravine. The occupants were rescued thanks to a combination of Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite on an iPhone 14.
