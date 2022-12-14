ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 412: iOS 16.2 features, HomePods are good, OLED MacBook Air rumors

IOS 16.2 is out with a raft of new features, including Advanced Data Protection in the US, the Freeform app, HomeKit architecture changes, and more. Also, Zac and Benjamin praise the incomparable-yet-discontinued OG HomePod, Tesla cars get Apple Music and there’s rumors of an OLED MacBook Air coming in 2024.
9to5Mac

How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2

Apple has launched a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
9to5Mac

Apple patent imagines future MacBook keyboards with backlit keys that can dynamically show different symbols

A new patent application published this week by the US Patent and Trademark Office highlights Apple’s efforts to expand MacBook keyboard technology. The company is apparently advancing existing keyboard backlighting technology such that future keyboards could show different symbols depending on context. Currently, Apple’s MacBook keyboards feature backlighting technology...
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
9to5Mac

After months of negotiations, Apple reportedly exits the running for NFL Sunday Ticket package

Apple has reportedly pulled out of negotiations for the NFL Sunday Ticket package, after originally being considered the frontrunner, according to Dylan Byers at Puck News. Earlier in the year, it seemed like Apple was nearing a deal with multiple reports of top Apple execs Eddy Cue sweet-talking NFL heads at meetings, having already struck sports streaming deals with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. But as talks dragged on with the NFL, Apple appeared to balk back at some of the contract’s limitations.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Gift Guide: The best monitors for Mac from affordable to pro

Thinking about gifting someone – or yourself – a monitor for their Mac? Whether you’re looking for a modern display at an affordable price or something in the prosumer realm, here are the top Mac monitor gifts with 4K resolutions, USB-C/Thunderbolt, and more. While you can find...
9to5Mac

Apple to expand the Mythic Quest universe with new companion series

Apple is set to dig deeper into its popular “Mythic Quest” TV+ show with a new companion series titled “Mere Mortals.” Reported by Variety, the spinoff comes from the minds of three “Mythic Quest” writers. Variety has learned that Apple has ordered an eight-episode...
9to5Mac

DirecTV Stream is getting more expensive, even for grandfathered legacy subscribers

DirectTV Stream, one of the original streaming TV services, is getting even more expensive. Starting in January, DirecTV Stream monthly prices will increase by between $5 and $10 per month, including the “legacy plans” that many early adopters are still grandfathered into. DirecTV Stream price increases are coming.
9to5Mac

Report: Apple pitched offering Sunday Ticket to TV+ subscribers for free, NFL said no

Apple is pushing ahead with its quest to acquire the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, but the deal might not be officially signed until 2023. A new report today indicates that Apple is “still expected to walk away” with the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, but a potential sticking point has emerged in the company’s negotiations with the NFL.
9to5Mac

Award-winning Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids gets big holiday update

Wrapping up 2022 after lots of updates like a music Sequencer, Marble Machine, Space, and Halloween content, and more, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received a major update for winter and the holiday season. New experiences in the Town, House, and Shops toys offer fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with creative thinking, storytelling, curiosity, fine motor skills, problem-solving, and more.
9to5Mac

Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $499 off, Philips Hue HomeKit gear from $22, more

All of today’s best deals are now live with a $499 discount going live on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Then go check out this collection of Siri-enabled Philips Hue smart bulbs from $22 which are joined by winter discounts on ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats from $169. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Most iPhone City COVID restrictions end, including controversial point-to-point system

Foxconn has ended most iPhone City COVID restrictions, after the local government removed its Zhengzhou plant from a “high risk” classification. The Chinese government also finally appears to be ending the ultra-strict COVID Zero policy which was behind the restrictions. Of particular note, the iPhone assembler has ended...
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: HOOBS Pro looks to simplify the multi-platform smart home in 2023

One of the key themes we’re seeing with smart homes is compatibility. Matter technology aims to bridge the gap between the various smart home platforms. Outside of Matter, HOOBS is one of my favorite products to extend the usefulness of HomeKit. It’s built on top of Homebridge as a commercial product that’s well supported. In early 2023, HOOBS Pro looks like a heavy hitter for building the best smart home system.
9to5Mac

Apple TV+ breaks records with ‘Spirited’ becoming its most popular film yet

Apple TV+ has announced that its holiday musical comedy ‘Spirited’ has become the most popular Apple Original Films title on the streaming service ever, via Deadline. Apple does not release specific viewership numbers, other than to suggest that the Ryan Reynolds—Will Ferrell movie broke records for the service.

