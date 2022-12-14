ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dix Hills, NY

Person Killed In Dix Hills House Fire

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Detectives are investigating after one person was killed in an early morning house fire on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by automatic6517

Detectives are investigating after one person was killed in an early morning house fire on Long Island.

The fire broke out at about 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at a Dix Hills residence on Carlls Straight Path, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Police did not yet provide any identifying details about the individual who died.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

