Red Lobster Shutters After 45 Years On Jersey Shore

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6gdH_0jiGYz9900
Red Lobster Photo Credit: Google Maps

Red Lobster closed its last Monmouth County restaurant after more than 45 years of business.

The eatery was located at 2200 Route 35 in Oakhurst.

“Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location,” the restaurant’s voicemail says.

The seafood chain runs 16 restaurants statewide.

The chain also operates more than 700 restaurants nationwide.

Comments / 12

Judy Johnson
3d ago

So glad it's gone. Never once did I ever get what I asked for that didnt take 45 mins to make and still it was wrong...hated it!!

Reply
2
