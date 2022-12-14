Red Lobster Shutters After 45 Years On Jersey Shore

Red Lobster Photo Credit: Google Maps

Red Lobster closed its last Monmouth County restaurant after more than 45 years of business.

The eatery was located at 2200 Route 35 in Oakhurst.

“Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location,” the restaurant’s voicemail says.

The seafood chain runs 16 restaurants statewide.

The chain also operates more than 700 restaurants nationwide.

