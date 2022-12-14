Shelley Elder receives 2022 James L. Rhoden Jr. Award for Visionary Philanthropy

Shelley Elder accepts her James L. Rhoden Jr. Visionary Philanthropist Award on Dec. 12. Special

The Cobb Community Foundation presented Shelley Elder with the 2022 James L. Rhoden Jr. Award for Visionary Philanthropy at the Monday Marquee meeting of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 12.

The James L. Rhoden Jr. Award for Visionary Philanthropy was created by the Board of Cobb Community Foundation in conjunction with its 10th anniversary in December 2003 to honor founder Jim Rhoden. The award is voted on annually by the Board to recognize and honor a Cobb business and community leader who makes significant contributions to the community through gifts of time, talent and treasure. Nominees are recognized in Cobb County for their commitment to improving the quality of life for Cobb residents and meeting critical needs of the community as demonstrated by their leadership and/or service work.

CCF Board President Kim Gresh was the presenting speaker and praised Elder for her commitment to the community.

“She gives of herself quietly and without any need to call attention to herself, and without any expectation of reward or return," Gresh said. "Shelley has a core value of giving back and donates 25% of her gross income to charitable causes. But she doesn’t just give financially, she gives her time. Shelley serves on the boards of the YMCA, LiveSAFE Resources, The Extension, Cobb County Schools Foundation, Kennesaw Public Safety Foundation, North Cobb Rotary, Town Center Alliance and Kennesaw Business Association. She has been a part of too many initiatives to name.”

Elder humbly accepted the award saying: “I’m so proud to be part of these efforts ... where we give and keep giving because that’s what’s important for our community.”

She is a partner at Crane Elder Law Firm where she works with her son, Stephen. Their firm is well known for compassionately working to meet the needs of the community.