‘Bardo’ and ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Could Break the Language Barrier in Sound Design Oscars Categories

How Female Cinematographers Defy Hollywood’s ‘Abysmal’ Odds for Success: ‘Never Let It Deter Me’
”Filmmaking is not a male skill… we can all be storytellers,“ cinematographer Polly Morgan tells TheWrap. Mandy Walker decided to become a cinematographer when she was 14 years old. She’d already been doing a lot of still photography — her father built her a dark room in their backyard in Melbourne, Australia, where she processed her black and white pictures — but then as she entered her teen years, she found herself drawn to the bigger canvas of motion pictures.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Can Dark Horses Survive Under the Oscars’ New International Voting System?
There are lots of questions surrounding the Oscars shortlist voting that has now concluded in seven different categories, and will take place in sound, visual effects and makeup on Saturday. For instance: Can Diane Warren remain in the race for another Best Original Song nomination for a song from a movie that almost nobody has seen, “Tell It Like a Woman?” How many showbiz documentaries can advance to that shortlist? Will the insanely over-the-top visual effects of “RRR” make it the first Indian film to advance in that race?
Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’
In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Look at Greta Gerwig’s Live-Action Flick Finds Margot Robbie Living in a Material World (Video)
Gerwig co-wrote and directs the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken
‘Nanny’ Review: Chilling Drama Weaves Haunting Character Study of a Caregiver
Anna Diop's turn as an overqualified and beleaguered au pair stands out in Nikyatu Jusu's ambitious but flawed debut feature
‘Bones and All’ Director Luca Guadagnino to Receive Sundance’s International Icon Award
The filmmaker will be honored alongside Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell and Nikyatu Jusu at the festival's Opening Night
‘The Quiet Girl’ Review: Ireland’s Oscar Entry Proves There’s Such a Thing as Too Much Quiet Contemplation
Colm Bairad's feature-length adaptation of the Claire Keegan story could easily be trimmed to be a short instead
‘The Recruit’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Noah Centineo leads the jaunty CIA thriller
‘Something From Tiffany’s': How Inclusive Storytelling Drove the Casting and Adaptation of the Holiday Rom-Com
Producer of “Something From Tiffany’s” Lauren Neustadter credits costars Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”) and Zoey Deutch (“Not Okay,” “Set It Up”), as well as casting director Ronna Kress, with transforming the story of the film, adapted from Melissa Hill’s book that came out over a decade ago.
‘Avatar 2’ in Imax Offers Sneak Peeks at ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘Creed III’ and ‘Oppenheimer’
Tom Cruise motorcycles off a cliff, Michael B. Jordan talks his boxing threequel and Chris Nolan's latest gets new trailer
Donald Glover to Star in Movie Based on Obscure Spider-Man Villain Hypno-Hustler
Donald Glover is attached to star in and produce a movie based on Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler, based on Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Michael Murphy, the son of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached to write the script. The untitled project is in very early development. Hypno-Hustler is...
Director Ron Howard Explains How ‘Thirteen Lives’ Proved Itself ‘A Story for This Moment’
TheWrap Screening Series: "When we were making it, the world was in a pretty grim place with COVID," said screenwriter William Nicholson
Will HBO Max’s Content Cuts Help or Hurt Warner Bros. Discovery in 2023?
The yanking of "Westworld" and "Love Life" from the streamer is designed to appease Wall Street, not consumers, one expert says
How to Watch ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Is the Sequel Streaming?
James Cameron returns with a whole new underwater world
Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes to Lead Cast of Sam Mendes HBO Pilot ‘The Franchise’
The half-hour comedy is set in the world of superhero moviemaking
Kate Winslet Answers Whether Jack Could’ve Fit on the Door in ‘Titanic’ (Video)
One very important question has been nagging at moviegoers for over two decades now: Could Jack have fit on the door with Rose at the end of “Titanic,” or was he always doomed to die? Kate Winslet is now weighing in, and while she had a hilarious initial response, she actually does have a real answer.
Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Carole King in ‘Beautiful’ Musical Adaptation for Sony
Tom Hanks will produce and Lisa Cholodenko will direct the the film based on the Tony-winning musical
Sofia Carson and Diane Warren Take the Stage at the 2022 Power Women Summit to Perform Their Award-Winning Song ‘Applause’ (Video)
Pat yourself on the back because somehow you found the faith to make it through another day, Carson said during the performance
