Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
New BladeRobots serve wind turbines ‘4 times faster’ than conventional methods
Danish energy solutions provider Vestas has unveiled BladeRobots as a stand-alone business with an automated robotic technology solution for the maintenance of wind turbines. The robot performs automated blade-leading edge maintenance up to “four times faster” than traditional manual methods, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday.
Ars Technica
The Moon landing was faked, and wind farms are bad
Germany ranks third in the world for installed wind power capacity. In 2020, almost a quarter of the country’s energy came from wind, and the government has pledged to double that by 2030, designating 2 percent of Germany’s landmass to become wind farms. Switching away from fossil fuels...
Six energy-draining ‘vampire’ appliances you need to turn off – & 3 you should use more to save on your heating bill
THESE six "vampire' appliances" are draining the energy in your home and ramping up your electric bills this winter season. Luckily, consumers can be smart when powering their homes by investing in options that cut monthly costs. Americans are expected to pay up to 28 percent more to heat their...
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
PV Tech
MIT researchers reveal ‘paper-thin’ solar cells that can ‘turn any surface into a power source’
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have unveiled a new ‘paper-thin’ solar PV cell that can be applied to a variety of surfaces to generate highly integrable, versatile solar energy, they say. Using nanomaterials in the form of printable electronic inks, the solar cell structure is...
Finally! Nuclear fusion scientists achieved net energy production in a historic first
Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) are the first in the world to demonstrate net energy production from nuclear fusion. In other words, theirs was the first ever nuclear fusion experiment to produce more energy than was required to run the experiment in the first place. Researchers achieved...
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Norwegian companies submit record $20.5 billion fossil fuel investment plans amid Russia-Ukraine war
Last month, Europe supported a call by India to phase down fossil fuel use as part of a COP27 deal. Now, partially due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, it seems to be changing its mind. Norway’s oil and gas company Aker BP and its partners announced on Friday that it has...
Engineers use sound waves to boost green hydrogen production by 14 times
Sound waves make it much easier to extract hydrogen from water.
A new water-based switch is thousands of times faster than current semiconductors
Researchers have developed a water-based switch that becomes conductive thousands of times faster than current state-of-art semiconductor-based switches. Such switches are used in computers, smartphones, and wireless communications. Essentially, a short but powerful laser pulse converts the water into a conductive state within less than a trillionth of a second...
A Scottish company wants to make rocket fuel from unrecyclable plastic waste
Edinburgh-based Skyrora is a company aiming for many firsts. It wants to be the first company to accomplish an orbital launch from U.K. soil but is likely to end up being known as the first company that converts unrecyclable waste plastic into rocket fuel. With the recent completion of the...
