‘Survivor’ Season 43 Tonight: How Long Is the Finale? Is There a Reunion?

By Sarah Little
 4 days ago

We have finally arrived at the end of the journey, Survivor fans — the season 43 finale airs tonight, Dec. 14, on CBS, and we’re more excited than ever to find out who becomes the Sole Survivor . Season 43 has been a series of ups and downs, and we admit that we’re grateful to see it come to an end. Read on for everything you need to know about the finale, including how long it is and details regarding the reunion.

Karla Cruz Godoy, Owen Knight, Cassidy Clark, Jesse Lopez, and Mike Gabler | Photo: CBS

The ‘Survivor’ Season 43 finale airs tonight, Dec. 14

CBS will air the Survivor Season 43 finale tonight, Dec. 14, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The last episode, “Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks,” will run for two hours and end at 10 p.m. ET before the reunion airs. The reunion will run for one hour and end at 11 p.m. ET.

The synopsis for “Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks” reads, “The remaining five castaways must find the perfect balance in the immunity challenge to make it to the final four. Also, two castaways will have to make fire in order to earn their seat in the final three, with one player being crowned the title of Sole Survivor.”

Jeff Probst teases the ‘Survivor’ Season 43 reunion

Survivor Season 43 will follow the same reunion format tonight as the previous two seasons.

Instead of a live show in Los Angeles where host Jeff Probst reveals the jury’s votes, he will read them during the Final Tribal Council in Fiji. And directly following the crowning of the Sole Survivor, the jury and final three castaways will eat, drink, and reflect on the past season during the Survivor Season 43 after-show.

“I love doing the after-show in the jungle immediately following the announcement of the winner,” Probst told Entertainment Weekly . “It’s so raw and so much more authentic. I know some fans miss the pomp and circumstance of bringing the players back months after the show ended. I fully appreciate that there is something very exciting about a live audience and seeing the players clean, and all dressed up.”

The host continued, “But in terms of the conversations, there is no comparison. The jungle is where it’s at! Now that we have a couple of the after-shows under our belt, we’re getting better. The Survivor 43 after-show is very emotional and entertaining!”

Who will win ‘Survivor’ Season 43 tonight?

Since there have been minimal spoilers this year, fans have differing opinions regarding who will win Survivor Season 43 tonight. But we believe it’s down to two castaways — Jesse Lopez and Cassidy Clark.

Owen Knight is almost guaranteed to be a zero-vote finalist, while we don’t see Karla Cruz Godoy reaching the final three. And we think it will be difficult for Mike Gabler to garner enough votes if he makes it to the Final Tribal Council. That leaves us with Jesse or Cassidy.

If Jesse is in the final three, he’s the winner. His history-making move in blindsiding Cody Assenmacher is only one of the masterful plays Jesse has made this season. And since he has an immunity idol, Jesse has undoubtedly secured his spot in the final four. But that’s when it gets tricky. Jesse will have to win the last Immunity Challenge or fire-making because we can’t imagine the other castaways wanting to take him to the end.

However, Cassidy has the best chance of winning if Jesse is gone. She has played a good social and physical game, and we believe the jury would award her the title of Sole Survivor.

The Survivor Season 43 finale, "Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks," airs tonight, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Survivor Season 43 after-show directly follows at 10 p.m. ET.

