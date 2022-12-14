ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Cheers’: Ted Danson, Shelley Long Helped Writers Decide Where Sam, Diane Relationship Would Go

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The NBC comedy Cheers went on for six more seasons after Shelley Long left. The first five seasons were really dominated by Sam (Ted Danson) and Diane (Long) . It was one of the great TV romances, and the stars had some say over when they broke up and got back together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTtfh_0jiGYogO00
Ted Danson and Shelley Long | Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank

Cheers co-creator and director James Burrows discussed the development of Sam and Diane relationship on Alan Alda’s Clear + Vivid podcast and the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. Burrows was discussing his book, Directed By James Burrows , with both hosts and addressed the story of Sam and Diane.

Sam and Diane got together early in ‘Cheers’

Diane was an aspiring writer who ended up at Cheers when her fiance left her. She took a job as a waitress and so began the flirtation with Cheers owner Sam Malone. Burrows recalled when they first got together, the reviews were scathing.

“I still have Howard Rosenberg’s review in the L.A. Times who said the show is over, it’s lost the magic,” Burrows said on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend . “We didn’t care. We knew we had to be evolving, we knew we had to get them together and break ‘em up, get ‘em together and break ‘em up and we knew that at the end of every year, the boys would write themselves into a corner. They’d break them up somehow and then figure out in the summer how to get them back together again or not.”

Ted Danson and Shelley Long helped ‘Cheers’ tell Sam and Diane’s story

Getting together wasn’t the end of Sam and Diane’s story. At the end of season 2, Diane left Sam only to return in season 3 with Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) . But, Sam and Diane were planning their wedding before the end of season 5.

Related

‘Cheers’: John Ratzenberger Once Compared Cliff Clavin to John Wayne

“It’s an important part of the process because you inhabit those characters,” Burrows said on Clear + Vivid . “On Cheers , we would at the end of every season, we would have Ted and Shelley come up to the room and talk to us about their relationship, what they felt, where it was going, what they felt working with one another, how they felt about each other’s characters. We would take that all in and then the boys would go off and write the arc of the next season. So actors are valuable.”

The end of Sam and Diane

When Long decided to leave Cheers to pursue movies, that spelled doom for Sam and Diane. Diane postponed their wedding to pursue a writing opportunity, but Sam knew she wasn’t coming back. Cheers even filmed a Sam and Diane wedding to throw the studio audience off. Long would return in the season 11 series finale to explain why she never called .

But, Cheers season 6 introduced new stories for Sam and the other characters. Sam sold the bar to a company who put Rebecca Howe (Kirstie Alley) in charge. When Sam came crawling back, he had to work for Rebecca . Sam and Rebecca became a new will they/won’t they which lasted six more years.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Us Weekly

Catherine Zeta-Jones Thought Husband Michael Douglas, 78, Was Going to ‘Have a Heart Attack’ After Surprising Him on Thanksgiving

A close call! Catherine Zeta-Jones thought she put husband Michael Douglas’ health at risk after she gave him a scare on Thanksgiving. “Michael has been in France for what seems like a lifetime shooting a really great project. So the kids and I actually surprised him for Thanksgiving,” Zeta-Jones, 53, said during the Friday, December […]
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look

Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

243K+
Followers
123K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy