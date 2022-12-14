Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
First loss of season is by one point
Patrick Henry and Franklin County traded the lead multiple times in the closing minutes before the Patriots were able to pull ahead for a 62-61 non-district boys varsity basketball win of the Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The Eagles (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite placing...
Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday. Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC. Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and...
NC A&T State University football coach parts ways with Aggies
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Coach Sam Washington is reportedly parting ways with the Aggies. Washington took over at NC A&T State University in January 2018. He started strong with the university by winning the Celebration Bowl and the Black College Football National Championship in his first two seasons. Over the past two seasons, the Aggies […]
chathamstartribune.com
Doug “Cookie” Cooke
Kenneth Douglas “Cookie” Cooke, 80, of Chatham died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence. Born September 12, 1942 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Clarance D. Cooke and Edna Odella Jefferson Cooke. He was predeceased by his first wife, Brenda Newcomb Cooke; and an infant brother, Michael Cooke. Mr. Cooke was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany during the Vietnam War and he was a member of American Legion Gretna Post 232. He was a member of Museville Christian Church where he served as deacon, treasurer, and ran the sound system. Mr. Cooke graduated from Callands High School in 1960, received his Associates Degree from Danville Community College and retired from Goodyear as a Quality System Supervisor.
chathamstartribune.com
Edith Rowland Bowler
Edith Rowland Bowler, 86, of Gretna died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 9, 2022 at Gretna Health and Rehab Center. Born December 16, 1935 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Bland David Rowland and Hazel Mayhew Rowland. She was predeceased by her husband, Charlie Brice Bowler; one son, Jeff Bowler; one daughter, Debra “Dee” Head; one brother, Danny “Booney” Rowland; and one great-granddaughter, Jayden Brown. Mrs. Bowler was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and she retired from Klopman Mills after 25 years of service.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
chathamstartribune.com
Viola Novella Brown Berger
Mrs. Viola Novella Brown Berger, 88 of Axton, Va., departed this life on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her residence. Born August 2, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. Brown and Roena Hubbard Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Arlene Berger and Viola M. Martin; one son, Cheyenne Berger, Sr.; two brothers, John W. Brown, Walter L. Brown and three sisters, Betty Abbott, Virginia Witcher and Emma Hodnett.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
chathamstartribune.com
DCC to host multiple food distribution events
Danville Community College (DCC) is gearing up to aid regional partners in the fight against food insecurity ahead of the holidays. DCC will host two separate events, one on Dec. 17 and one on Dec. 21 in partnership with Tyson Foods and Feeding Southwest Virginia respectively. On Dec. 17, from...
WSET
City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and LYH Regional team up for exciting new project
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are teaming up for an exciting new industrial and aeronautical project. They're calling it the Aiport Commerce Park. A project that has been in discussion for nearly two decades just received a grant...
WDBJ7.com
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WDBJ7.com
Danville local opens Sparx skateboard shop in memory of his nephew
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Kyle Buckner is opening a skate shop on Main Street in honor of his nephew who passed away last year after battling addiction. Buckner was just nine when his nephew Austin Sparks was born. “By the time Austin could walk, he was actually playing...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Lane closure planned for Audubon Drive in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — If you are headed to work in Danville on Monday, you'll want to be aware of a day-long road closure that will be in place. The city said Audubon Drive from Riverside Drive to Apollo Drive will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes
WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
WSLS
Cold but dry before our next big system
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a nice stretch of days between the freezing rain last Thursday and the next system coming this Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are a few degrees below average. Temperatures cool a bit Saturday compared to Friday with highs in the mid-40s. We...
chathamstartribune.com
City ready for bids on MLK Bridge upgrade
The city is putting out bids for some rehab work on one of Danville’s iconic structures. It is looking for engineering firms that want to head up a project to update the Martin Luther King Bridge connecting north Danville with Main Street. The Virginia Department of Transportation has earmarked more than $4.25 million from its State of Good Repair Program to pay for the work.
