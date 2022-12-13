Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows
Far-right group Defend Our Kids Texas asked people to post the name, email address and location of drag shows. It's unclear what the group plans to do with the info.
Straight Parents Ban Children From Visiting Gay Couple - "They Might Have Bad Influence"
This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission. Before I get into today's fascinating topic, I'd like to ask three questions that have been bothering me: Do you think that the parents are right? Do you think it's acceptable for people to be treated differently because of their life choices? Most importantly, is being gay a negative influence on society? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Phys.org
White people found to react positively to racial justice messages from white allies
Social media sites that show a white person sharing a message about racial justice are more likely to convince other white people of the benefits of the cause, but they also limit the visibility of Black activists. That was the conclusion of a new University of Michigan study that analyzed...
netflixjunkie.com
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
Gizmodo
End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile
Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
psychologytoday.com
The Science of Korean Beauty Products and Whiteness
Like beauty products that favor whiteness, images of White Jesus promote whiteness as the “standard” in Korean culture. Belief that Jesus was White has been shown to be associated with problematic psychological and cultural outcomes. Concrete action steps can be taken to counter this White narrative. What do...
The number of stay-at-home dads is growing in the US. It's a sign that gender roles in corporate America are more flexible than ever.
The trend of dads trading the office for the kids' carpool might be a sign that gender roles aren't as restrictive as they once were.
Neal Bledsoe Cuts Ties With 'Family' Network For Excluding LGBTQ Love Stories
The "Shameless" actor's announcement follows Candace Cameron Bure's plans to prioritize "traditional marriage" in Great American Family's Christmas films.
Washington Examiner
American Girl stands firm on views in body image guidebook amid heavy criticism
American Girl broke its silence on Thursday after facing backlash over the release of a recent girl’s guidebook that pushed children struggling with body image issues to ask their doctors for transgender support. “The content in this book, geared for kids 10+, was developed in partnership with medical and...
MedicalXpress
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
The power of Black economics and community growth at New Black Wall Street
Black consumers are in for a unique shopping experience at the New Black Wall Street Market. The Stonecrest, Georgia facility made headlines when it launched in May 2021, and it is still an essential stop for people with an interest in advancing the Black community. Recently, rolling out spoke to...
'Little America' Continues to Expand The Immigrant Narrative On TV
The charming anthology series, now in its second season, explores the question of home through stories inspired by real-life experiences.
Instagram: Gen Z Has a Taste for Activism, Thrifting and Cultures Outside Their Own
DIY fashion, activism and entrepreneurship are tracking for 2023, according to Instagram. The social media platform’s 2023 trend report serves as a “data-driven guide to the cultural and social trends” as defined by Gen Z. Instagram partnered with WGSN to field a survey with U.S. Gen Z consumers. The results shed light on how the cohort plans to embrace fashion, beauty, dating and community in the new year. Understanding the Gen Z mindset, however, starts with knowing their rosy outlook. Instagram and WGSN asked survey takers to sum up 2023 in one word. Top responses were healing, energized and “main character energy.” Community-building...
Writers’ earnings have plummeted – with women, Black and mixed race authors worst hit
There are “serious questions about the sustainability of the writing profession in the UK” and “substantial inequalities between those who are being adequately rewarded for their writing, and those who are not”, new research has found. The report, commissioned by the UK Authors’ Licensing and Collecting...
Most U.S. adults think social media is bad for democracy, study shows
Story at a glance A new study from the Pew Research Center surveyed people from 19 economically advanced countries on their opinion about social media and the internet. The survey findings show that Americans were the most skeptical about social media. Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents from the U.S. said they believe social…
AdWeek
Justice for Migrant Women's Latina Pay Gap Data Now Includes Part-Time Workers
Across many industries, including marketing and advertising, the gender pay gap remains a looming issue—especially for Latina women. In response, Justice for Migrant Women, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing migrant women’s rights through advocacy, marks every Dec. 8 as Latina Equal Pay Day. As a way to advocate...
THE FIRST MAIN GENERALIZATION OF SOCIALISM
New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FIRST MAIN GENERALIZATION OF SOCIALISM. THE FIRST MAIN GENERALIZATION OF SOCIALISM. § 1. The first—the chief aspect...
Elon Musk’s ‘Mass Termination’ of Twitter Employees Violated Anti-Discrimination Law, Targeted Women: Lawsuit
Layoffs at Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover of the tech company disproportionately — and illegally — targeted women, according to a new class-action lawsuit. In a complaint filed Wednesday by Carolina Bernal Strifling and Willow Wren Turkal, the former employees say that women were deliberately targeted for firing after Musk took the helm in October, and are asking a court to stop Twitter from conditioning any potential severance offer on signing a nondisclosure agreement or releases.
