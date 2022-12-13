ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

Straight Parents Ban Children From Visiting Gay Couple - "They Might Have Bad Influence"

This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission. Before I get into today's fascinating topic, I'd like to ask three questions that have been bothering me: Do you think that the parents are right? Do you think it's acceptable for people to be treated differently because of their life choices? Most importantly, is being gay a negative influence on society? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
netflixjunkie.com

“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons

Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
Gizmodo

End of an Era: Facebook Takes Sexuality, Religion, Address, and Politics Off of Your Profile

Facebook quietly announced it will remove several categories of information from user profiles, including religious views, political views, addresses and the “Interested in” field, which indicates sexual preference. The change goes into effect on December 1. The small but telling change, spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra,...
psychologytoday.com

The Science of Korean Beauty Products and Whiteness

Like beauty products that favor whiteness, images of White Jesus promote whiteness as the “standard” in Korean culture. Belief that Jesus was White has been shown to be associated with problematic psychological and cultural outcomes. Concrete action steps can be taken to counter this White narrative. What do...
Washington Examiner

American Girl stands firm on views in body image guidebook amid heavy criticism

American Girl broke its silence on Thursday after facing backlash over the release of a recent girl’s guidebook that pushed children struggling with body image issues to ask their doctors for transgender support. “The content in this book, geared for kids 10+, was developed in partnership with medical and...
MedicalXpress

Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study

Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
Sourcing Journal

Instagram: Gen Z Has a Taste for Activism, Thrifting and Cultures Outside Their Own

DIY fashion, activism and entrepreneurship are tracking for 2023, according to Instagram. The social media platform’s 2023 trend report serves as a “data-driven guide to the cultural and social trends” as defined by Gen Z. Instagram partnered with WGSN to field a survey with U.S. Gen Z consumers. The results shed light on how the cohort plans to embrace fashion, beauty, dating and community in the new year. Understanding the Gen Z mindset, however, starts with knowing their rosy outlook. Instagram and WGSN asked survey takers to sum up 2023 in one word. Top responses were healing, energized and “main character energy.”  Community-building...
The Hill

Most U.S. adults think social media is bad for democracy, study shows

Story at a glance A new study from the Pew Research Center surveyed people from 19 economically advanced countries on their opinion about social media and the internet.   The survey findings show that Americans were the most skeptical about social media.   Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents from the U.S. said they believe social…
AdWeek

Justice for Migrant Women's Latina Pay Gap Data Now Includes Part-Time Workers

Across many industries, including marketing and advertising, the gender pay gap remains a looming issue—especially for Latina women. In response, Justice for Migrant Women, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing migrant women’s rights through advocacy, marks every Dec. 8 as Latina Equal Pay Day. As a way to advocate...
HackerNoon

THE FIRST MAIN GENERALIZATION OF SOCIALISM

New Worlds For Old: A Plain account of Modern Socialism by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FIRST MAIN GENERALIZATION OF SOCIALISM. THE FIRST MAIN GENERALIZATION OF SOCIALISM. § 1. The first—the chief aspect...
Law & Crime

Elon Musk’s ‘Mass Termination’ of Twitter Employees Violated Anti-Discrimination Law, Targeted Women: Lawsuit

Layoffs at Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover of the tech company disproportionately — and illegally — targeted women, according to a new class-action lawsuit. In a complaint filed Wednesday by Carolina Bernal Strifling and Willow Wren Turkal, the former employees say that women were deliberately targeted for firing after Musk took the helm in October, and are asking a court to stop Twitter from conditioning any potential severance offer on signing a nondisclosure agreement or releases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy