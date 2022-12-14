Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV and Peugeot Inception Concepts will demonstrate future visions of customer-focused innovations during keynote on Jan. 5. Amsterdam – Stellantis N.V. brings its vision for a new era of cutting-edge freedom of mobility to CES 2023, the greatest worldwide event for technology in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5-8, 2023.
