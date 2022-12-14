Read full article on original website
Friday update about power outages from LCP and MN Power
Minnesota Power said about 4500 customers remain without power as of Friday evening. And they hope to have all restored by Monday. More reinforcements and mutual aid are coming in, along with tree cutting services. Meanwhile, Lake Country Power shared about 7500 members are still waiting, as of Friday evening.
Brandon Weatherz: Snow lingers into the weekend
The worst of the winter storm is behind us, but as it continues to spin our region, additional snow lingers today, tonight and tomorrow. Cooler air is starting to move into the Northland, leading to two changes in regards to the snow. For one, snow ratios will be more typical, providing relief from the wet heavy stuff. The second is that the air is now cool enough for lake effect snow.
Justin Liles: Cloudy with light flurries
A few things will happen following the low that brought us all the snow this week. The first is we are still going to see some light sporadic snow throughout the Northland. The second will be the turning on of lake effect snow along the south shore east of Ashland. The third thing will be the amount of colder air set to spill in by the middle of next week. Overnight lows as well as overnight wind chills are expected to be well below zero and some wind chill headlines are possible. We do have another shot of accumulating snow Wednesday and Thursday. Cold air looks to stick around through the end of the month. We are already in the top ten for snowiest Decembers on record but by the end of the month, top five is possible.
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power
BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of the afternoon...
Washburn County opens Warming Shelters
Four operational Warming Shelters are now open in Washburn County due to the extended power outages in the area, this according to the county Emergency Management office. There are two Warming Centers in the Minong area. One at the Town Hall in Minong on W 7095 Nancy Lake Road and the other center is at the Village of Minong Hall at 123 5th Ave. in Minong.
Around Town – Dec. 16, 2022
If you’re dug out and ready to have some fun, here’s what’s happening Around Town this weekend. If you have holiday shopping still to do, the Duluth Depot is doing its best to host a one-stop shop. Saturday is the Great Hall Marketplace. They’ll have more than 50 vendors there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Justin Liles: Lingering snow followed by bitter cold
Wrap around moisture accompanying the annoying low responsible for all of our snow will continue through the night. Eventually winds will turn over to the northwest overnight as the low moves farther east. A few things will happen following this low. The first is we are still going to see some light sporadic snow throughout the Northland. The second will be the turning on of lake effect snow along the south shore east of Ashland.
Sabrina Ullman: Colder temps and still chances of snow
Today will be dry for most of the area. A gusty northwest wind will bring light snow to the South Shore. Temperatures will be cooler than it has been lately, with most of the Northland only reaching the teens. Cold weather and dangerously low wind chills will be the main...
Cider North festival coming to Duluth in January
If you love cider, mark your calendars for January 21st, 2023. The DECC’s first-ever Cider North is coming to the Harbor Side Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now; $40 for general admission, $60 for VIP. “I’m proud to say that we are the second cider festival in the state...
Weather Sketch: Anonymous
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida commenced assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
Weather Sketch: Jaxon
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ December 15th
With fishing and hunting seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for December 15th are from Tristen Helmer, Logan Wourms, Enzo, and Madelyn Wirkus. If you would...
Yes, Cheese charcuterie boards
With lots of holiday festivities ahead, the ladies of Yes, Cheese have been busy. Kimber Johnson and Calley Mize own the business and make cheese platters, boards, and boxes. Yes, Cheese will be at the Duluth Depot’s Great Hall Marketplace on Saturday. To order for delivery or find out...
Saginaw woman dealing with long haul COVID now wants to advocate for others
Jolene Aho takes care of herself, by staying active, avoiding alcohol and smoking, and living life as a vegetarian. The 43-year-old teacher is also a mom of three. She and her husband, Adam, had just celebrated their 20th anniversary in August. And then, they got COVID. “He got better, and...
Superior girl’s hockey victorious, boy’s fall to Denfeld
The Superior Spartans hockey programs had a double headed on Saturday at Wessman Arena due to rescheduled games. The girl’s team took on Sartell, winning the game by the final of 7-1. Isabella Thompson opened the scoring for the Spartans in the game. The boy’s hockey team played host...
Make Every Child Smile Toy Drive details
The Make Every Child Smile Toy Drive is coming up this weekend, but organizer Mike Letica says he could still use some help. He said donations came in much more slowly this year, and there are two groups in particular who could use more gifts. “The biggest group is teenage...
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out...
Denfeld boy’s basketball falls to Princeton
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters boys basketball team was at home on Saturday hosting Princeton. Denfeld was lead offensively by sophomore standout Marnaries Ferguson who collected 20 points in the game. Aidan Altona was right behind him with 18 on the night, however the Hunters fell 101-69. Around The Web. Ads...
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
