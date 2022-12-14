Read full article on original website
KGMI
Bird flu reported in commercial flock in Washington state
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A commercial case of bird flu has been reported for the first time this year in Washington. The State Department of Agriculture said the producer, who has not been identified, reported sudden chicken deaths in one of their barns last week. Samples taken from the...
KGMI
Cooke Aquaculture appealing state’s decision to end lease
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Cooke Aquaculture has filed an appeal against the state’s decision to end its leases for fish-farming in state waters with net pens. In court documents filed Wednesday, December 14th, the Canada-based seafood giant said that the decision was arbitrary, politically motivated and contrary to science.
