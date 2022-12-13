Read full article on original website
Congress wants to grill Live Nation's CEO over the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco
Congress wants answers from the CEO of Ticketmaster's parent company after a ticketing snafu ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras tour left millions of unhappy Swifties without the ability to see the singer-songwriter perform.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Elon Musk might have kicked Kanye West off Twitter, but the Anti-Defamation League says the CEO needs ‘clear policies, not personal intervention’
Twitter’s chief Elon Musk suspended Kanye West’s account last week after the rapper known legally as Ye posted a photo of a swastika inside the Star of David. The Tesla billionaire previously chose to reinstate West’s account that was suspended for anti-Semitic remarks in October, before Musk took over the social media platform.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle
Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
Twitter execs vowed to ‘hit’ conservative accounts ‘hard’ but were hands-off with pro-Biden tweets
Twitter executives bent over backward to try to suppress tweets from high-profile conservatives leading up to the 2020 election – but found ways to justify keeping up posts from users that espoused liberal political views, the latest “Twitter Files” reveal. In one shocking instance, when workers at the social media giant didn’t have a “firm policy basis” for censoring a pro-Trump tweet from right-wing Hollywood actor James Woods, they vowed to “hit him hard on future [violations],” according to a screenshot of internal communications shared by independent journalist Matt Taibbi. “Twitter is suppressing this tweet by the President. Here’s a screen grab,”...
Kanye West’s Massive Reddit Page Overtaken by Taylor Swift Appreciation, Holocaust Awareness Content as Fans Abandon Him
The tables seem to have turned for Kanye West fans. Following the 45-year-old’s appearance on right-wing talk show host Alex Jones’ “Infowars” on Thursday, where he continued to spew anti-Semitic rhetoric and deliberately gave praise to Adolf Hitler and Nazis, fans on the artist’s r/Kanye Reddit page, which has more than 700,000 subscribers, have decided to turn the subreddit into a Taylor Swift appreciation page. Its spearheading post declared in its title: “This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas,” and has about 33,000 upvotes in agreement with the statement. Comments immediately rallied support for the...
Justice is Swifty: Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over Eras tour tix debacle
More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans across 13 states are suing Ticketmaster for the way it mishandled ticket sales for her upcoming Eras Tour,. According to documents obtained by Deadline, the lawsuit was submitted Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's California-based parent company, was accused by 26 plaintiffs of violating the state's Cartwright Act and Unfair Competition Law. The plaintiffs accuse Live Nation of fraud, price fixing, antitrust violations, and "intentional misrepresentation."
Lawmakers seeking information from Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift debacle
A bipartisan group of lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee is expressing worry over "potentially unfair or deceptive practices" by Ticketmaster for their handling of the sale of tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras concert tour.
World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder calls for Apple, Spotify to remove Kanye’s music
President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder is calling for Kanye West’s music to be removed from streaming services, saying the rapper is “espousing Nazism” and must be deplatformed. In a letter exclusively obtained by the Post and sent to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Spotify...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. But Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts that he described as “basically assassination coordinates.” He provided no evidence for that claim. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent. Several of the reporters suspended Thursday night had been writing about the new policy and Musk’s rationale for imposing it, which involved his allegations about a stalking incident he said affected his family on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
Kanye West Mocks Israel's Prime Minister-Elect Benjamin Netanyahu With a Yoohoo Bottle and Net
Just when we thought things couldn't get any worse with Kanye West, they did. The rapper and father of four has recently been under fire for his antisemitic remarks — which have consequently cost him many of his business deals, including his partnership with Adidas. And while we all...
The Twitter Files: Leaked documents suggest Twitter execs actively influenced 2020 U.S. presidential campaign
Elon Musk's management of Twitter seems to have generated nothing but controversy since the entrepreneur claimed ownership of the social media platform in late October. Musk, undeterred by criticisms, is pushing headfirst into stirring the pot with a new thread detailing how executives and employees at Twitter may have actively influenced the 2020 United States presidential election.
Sam Bankman-Fried lobbied for Taylor Swift deal as FTX bled cash and execs urged restraint
While FTX's financials were suffering from the crypto sell-off earlier this year, Sam Bankman-Fried was trying to land a sponsorship deal with Taylor Swift, sources told CNBC. The partnership would have cost the now-bankrupt crypto company more than $100 million over three years. Former executives said the deal would have...
Kanye deletes Fuentes tweets after controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner
Antisemitic rapper Kanye West has apparently scrubbed his Twitter account of any mention of his latest cohort, which includes white supremacist vlogger Nick Fuentes and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.West has been the centre of controversy for more than a month after he began publicly spouting antisemitic messages and hanging around with far-right media figures. Last month, West attended a dinner with Donald Trump where he told the former president that he intended to run for the Oval Office in 2024.The rapper also brought Mr Fuentes along with him. In past videos, Fuentes has called on Mr Trump — should...
The People's Democratic Republic of Twitter
It took $44 billion from Elon Musk to reveal the horrific left-wing authoritarianism of social media giant Twitter. It took $44 billion to show that everything Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and the executive team of Twitter publicly stated about censorship and limiting the reach of notable conservative Republican pundits was a complete lie. Dorsey and his accomplices never cared about our country's most cherished liberties, nor did they care about protecting democracy. They secretly ran Twitter with a left-wing iron fist that more resembled the Soviet Union than the United States of America.
House Republicans' 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet deleted during interview where rapper told Alex Jones: 'I like Hitler'
Speaking to Alex Jones, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, praised the fascist leader of Nazi Germany, appearing to falsely credit him for inventing microphones.
The AI chatbot coming for your job, 'Swifties' take on Ticketmaster, and Apple sued for AirTag stalking
Nightcap's Jon Sarlin talks to futurist Amy Webb about the implications for ChatGPT, the next-gen AI tool that's blowing everyone's minds. Plus, Morgan Harper of the American Economic Liberties Project on whether Ticketmaster has met its match in Taylor Swift and her legion of devoted fans. And CNN's Sam Kelly on the lawsuit filed against Apple by two women alleging their exes used AirTags to stalk them. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
