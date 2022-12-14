Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is the Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
wabi.tv
Snow, Mix & Rain Begins Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the rest of night. Overnight lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s with northeasterly winds around 10-20 mph. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for inland communities on Friday night through Sunday. By Friday, low...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
WMTW
Commercial plow truck catches fire during Maine storm
ORLAND, Maine — A large commercial plow truck caught fire while cleaning roads in Hancock County Saturday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Firefighters...
‘Feeding Season’ at Brownville Deer Pantry Begins Friday
The cameras are live, and the troughs will be filled for the first time this season, Friday. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
Law Change Allows Ice Fishing with Up to Five Lines on Swan Lake
New fishing laws are on the books for 2023, including a big change for anglers on Swan Lake. Earlier this year, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife proposed changing 131 fishing laws. One particular change that was proposed aimed to revert Swan Lake, in Swanville, to the General Law line limit. The proposal was approved, thus allowing anglers to utilize up to five lines while ice fishing. The change goes into effect when the lake opens to ice fishing on January 1, 2023.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
Enjoy Live Music With The ‘Hathaway Holiday Lights’ On Friday Night
You can really get into the Christmas spirit with some music, Friday night at the Veazie Community School!. This Friday night, they are welcoming Grammy Nominated singer songwriter Judy Pancoast to sing live with the lights. The festivities will be from 5:30-7:30 with the concert starting at 6. Along with having Judy performing live, they will have Santa and his Reindeer, hot chocolate and cookies for all to enjoy.
Maine AG: Fatal shooting of man in East Blue Hill justified
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey has determined that Hancock County Sheriff's officials and a Maine State Police corporal were justified when they shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in East Blue Hill in June. In a letter Wednesday to Maine State Police Lt. Col. Brian...
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this month
A beloved community grocery store and fueling station in Maine recently announced that it would be closing this month. Read on to learn more. Photo byWendell and Carolyn/Getty Images/Canva Pro.
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
Bangor’s ‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ Safe From Getting The Ax, For The Time Being
This past September, the company that owns the popular home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it would be laying off 20% of its workforce and closing 150 stores nationwide. Word of the closures came just after Bed Bath & Beyond's CFO, Gustavo Arnal, allegedly committed suicide. It...
foxbangor.com
Many schools feeling the affects of illness
STATEWIDE– School systems around the state of Maine are feeling the impact from an outbreak of illness. Just this past week, schools in the Cumberland area switched to remote learning due to student and staff illnesses. Several schools on Mount Desert Island will also remain closed today where they’ve...
This Brand New Windsor Ranch Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & Radiant Heat
The housing market has been wild for literal years now. People have been struggling not just to find something that they can afford, but also just find something period. It seems like as soon as inventory becomes available, it's gone again. We've been paying close attention to the market and...
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son
After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
Do You Want Ames To Come Back To Bangor?
A blast from the past could be returning to the area in 2023...Do you want it back?. In a post that was shared many times on social media, The Molyneux Group announced that the iconic Ames Department store chain will return after 21 years, with new stores coming to the United States in the spring of next year.
I-95 FM
